'BiP's Tayshia & John Paul Jones Split, But Remain The "Best Of Friends"

Another Bachelor in Paradise couple has called it quits. BiP's Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones split, both stars of the ABC franchise announced on Wednesday, Oct. 30. JPJ revealed on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that he and Tayshia "met last Friday, but we have so much going on in our personal lives it is very difficult to focus on a serious relationship." In a lengthy Instagram caption, Tayshia confirmed her and JPJ's amicable breakup, calling their relationship "something incredibly special."

After first coupling up, and then breaking things off during BiP Season 6, Tayshia had traveled to JPJ's native Maryland to reconnect with the finance analyst. During the Sept. 17 BiP reunion special, the pair revealed they'd since gotten back together. In her Oct. 30 social media post, Tayshia described the "whirlwind" that ensued following their time in Paradise, adding they'd tried to "figure things out" on their "own terms," meaning "without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure."

With Tayshia living in California and JPJ residing in Maryland, however, it seems that distance ultimately took its toll on the fledgling relationship. "The reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other," Tayshia explained on IG. "We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other's life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy💕💕."

Their friendship, indeed, seems alive and well, at least based on social media interaction. JPJ commented on Tayshia's breakup announcement post twice — first, with a raised hand emoji, and then, later, with a red heart emoji. For her part, Tayshia responded to JPJ's comment with radiating pink heart emoji. Other BiP castmates to add support in the comments included: Clay Harbor, Katie Morton, Sydney Lotuaco, and Nicole Lopez-Alvar, who wrote, "you'll always cherish your memories."

What has some in Bachelor Nation confused, however, is that JPJ revealed on Oct. 18 that he had just moved to Los Angeles, in part, to be closer to Tayshia, whom he noted in an interview with Us Weekly was "only an hour and a half away." JPJ, who is now pursuing an acting career on the west coast, also shared that having a long-distance relationship "was really difficult" and that he was "excited to consistently see my girlfriend." He added to Us that Tayshia was also excited and that it would reduce "the hassle that came with buying a plane ticket and visiting her for a weekend."

Before the split announcement, the pair had previously sparked breakup rumors immediately following the BiP reunion's airing. Noting that ABC filmed the special on Aug. 27, Reality Steve tweeted on Sept. 17 that Tayshia and John Paul Jones were "not together anymore." Weeks later, the couple seemed to put speculation to rest, however, sharing several IG photos and videos of a day out together in L.A. on Sept. 30.

While it's unclear exactly what happened between then and now, Tayshia noted in her IG post that she's ready to "heal and move on." Her and JPJ's commitment to remain the "best of friends" will likely help make that transition a bit easier, too.