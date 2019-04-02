Meghan Markle's spring wedding was a dream, and now you can mimic some details from it. At least when it comes to slippers. The Markle-approved brand Birdies is launching a wedding collection, letting you feel like a Duchess on your own big day.

Birdies creates rubber-soled shoes that look like upscale house slippers. Markle has been a fan of Birdies since day one. She was constantly spotted wearing the brand's shoes all over Toronto when she was a Suits actress. Markle wore Birdies' black flats, and was captured wearing them while hanging out on set or out running errands.

Birdies even custom designed the royal's slippers for her wedding day. The brand sent Markle a wedding gift of custom blush duchess satin slippers to Kensington Palace, hoping she would wear the slippers while getting ready for the big day.

"A one-of-a-kind slipper for a one-of-a-kind Duchess," the brand said. "The Royal Wedding is only a few weeks away and while everyone's buzzing about who will design Meghan Markle's wedding dress, we've been working behind-the-scenes on a pair of custom slippers for Meghan to wear as she gets ready to marry Prince Harry."

The slipper had pearl embellishments at the heel and a decorative pompom on top of the slide. While that particular Birdies creation was exclusive to the Duchess, you can now wear a pair of Birdies slippers yourself on your own wedding day.

Birdies

Mimic Markle on the morning of your own ceremony with Birdies' first-ever Bridal Collection. Launching on April 2, the collection features three new styles. Expect traditional blush and champagne colorways, along with glitzy embellishments and fun fringe.

The Songbird | Snow Crystal $140 Birdies Buy At Birdies

The bridal slippers are a cute bridesmaid gift. You and your bridal party can wear the luxurious slippers while you get your hair done and sip on Mimosas just before the ceremony. Or buy the slippers for yourself, and swap them out for the usual bridal flip flops that brides switch into once it's time to go dancing. A golden fringe slide would look much more stylish than a simple white flip flop when it comes to pictures.

The Sparrow | Champagne $95 Birdies Buy At Birdies

There are six different shoes to choose from. First up is the brand's Songbird slipper, which is a closed-toe velvet slide. The bridal Songbird comes in two different forms: one with a pom pom and one with embellishments. The pom pom one looks a lot like the slipper that Markle received for her own wedding day. It comes in two different color options, blush or Bellini.

The Songbird | Bellini $140 Birdies Buy At Birdies

The embellished shoes are fancy enough to wear at the reception. The velvet slippers have a thick strap of crystals running across them. They also come in two different colorways, letting you choose between rose crystal or snow crystal.

The remaining two slippers come in the form of the Sparrow shoe, which is a fringe layered slide. You can choose from two different shades, blush or champagne.

Whether you want something special to wear while you're doing your makeup before the wedding, or want something stylish that will be easy to dance in, the new Birdies bridal collection is perfect.