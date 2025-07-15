No fashion era is more contentious than the early aughts — and for good reason. The decade is responsible for whale tail thongs, cargo pants, and skirts over pants (bless you, Ashley Tisdale). Although some of these styles have successfully returned to the zeitgeist, one Y2K trend is yet to make significant headway in 2025: the low-rise bottoms. And not for celebs’ lack of trying either.

Supermodels Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid both rocked one of the most polarizing and difficult-to-pull-off trends, successfully igniting Gen Z’s interest in the look. The new generation’s take on the style, however, as seen on TikTok, isn’t as hip-baringly low as it used to be, at least, according to some millennials. On Monday, July 14, Rihanna just showed everyone how it’s done.

Rihanna’s Belly & Pelvis-Baring Set

The Fenty Beauty mogul has been serving looks in recent weeks. First, during Paris Couture Week (her Dior Bram Stoker Dracula tote bag still lives rent-free in my mind), and again, on the Smurfs press tour, where she’s worn custom-made looks with her equally dapper kids, Riot and RZA, in tow. Rih’s latest, however, was maternity style à la haute couture.

While out in California, the “Diamonds” songstress wore a matching set from Alaïa’s Summer/Fall 2025 collection. Her top was a knitted white crop with a hood pulled halfway down her hair. As is her maternity style M.O., the teeny top left her baby bump on full, skin-baring display.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her skirt, however, showed off more than just her belly in its entirety — it also flaunted her pelvic bones, giving a new meaning to the term “low-rise.” It recalled the extreme hip-forward styles of yore reserved for the most adventurous dressers (see: Paris Hilton and Alyssa Milano on Charmed).

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Unlike style stars of the noughties, who mostly relegated their low-rise tendencies to jeans, Rihanna’s ultra-deep bottoms were couture and a touch avant garde. It even featured an exaggerated tube waistline to keep the silhouette interesting.

Rih’s Other Bump-Forward Slays

When it comes to dressing the bump, Rih’s philosophy seems to be: if you’ve got it, flaunt it. And she’s always finding ingenious ways of doing so. Last month, during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Rih wore a distressed LBD that showed slivers of her stomach.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Earlier that day, she attended a fashion show in a preppy schoolgirl-esque ensemble. Instead of the traditional, dress-code-approved styling, she wore her button-down with the lower half unfastened for a peekaboo bump moment, pairing it with other school uniform essentials: a pleated skirt, high socks, and a book bag.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So good.