In the minds of some skin care lovers, lips can often be an afterthought when blemishes and dark spots take priority. But when lips are dry and products don’t glide on smoothly, Bite Beauty’s Agave+ lip care collection will be here to help. Plus, the new products are an extension of the brand’s fan favorite lip balm.

According to a press release from Bite Beauty, the brand is reimagining its famed Agave Lip Balm in an all-new (and even more hydrating) formula that’s vegan and clean of parabens. Not only is Bite bringing fans a new and improved version of its Agave Lip Balm in a daytime formula, but the brand has extended the balm into a full lip care collection with its new Agave Nighttime Lip Therapy and Agave Weekly Lip Scrub.

Each product in the line is infused with superfood ingredients, or foods that have health-promoting properties, to leave wearers with super soft smackers.

All three products retail from $14 to $22 and are currently available on BiteBeauty.com. For these gems to drop at Sephora, fans will have to wait until April 19 where they’ll be available in Sephora stores, online, and at Sephora Inside JCPenney.

Pucker up, because here’s all the juice on what to expect in the collection to achieve smooth pouty lips.

Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm

Agave+ Daytime Lip Balm $14 Bite Beauy Buy at Bite Beauty

While the old formula was a bestseller, fans will want to swipe this new formula faster as it leaves wearers with up to eight hours of long-lasting hydration. The products amps up the agave nectar with mongongo oil that's contains Vitamin E, omega-6 fatty acids, and cocoa butter. As users apply this balm, they'll be consumed by the sweet scent of orange and vanilla. Plus, this bomb lip balm will set shoppers back $14.

Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy

Agave+ Nighttime Lip Therapy $22 Bite Beauty Buy at Bite Beauty

For those who want to take their lip care more seriously is this Nighttime Lip Therapy that retails for $22. The product is a balm-to-oil treatment, setting into the lips in a fusion of jojoba, sunflower, and safflower seed oils for deep hydration of the lips in an overnight mask. With the brand's signature agave, the lip mask also contains pomegranate extract to boost antioxidants.

Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub

Agave+Weekly Lip Scrub $20 Bite Beauty Buy at Bite Beauty

Fans will get a lot out of this Agave+ Weekly Lip Scrub that cleanses, exfoliates, and conditions the lips. At a $20 cost, there's fair trade organic golden sugar in the scrub to exfoliate while papaya enzymes cast away flakiness.

Despite the name, fans can use this weekly scrub whenever they want because of its gentle formula. Not to mention, if beauty fans wear lip stick often (matte or stain), this scrub works its powers against that, too.

Plus, this scrub also uses agave nectar and and it's deliciously scented with vanilla. The product on Bite Beauty's site explains that users can apply it to their lips either wet or dry.

While lip care may be another step in your skin care routine, you'll be thankful in the morning when waking up to a soft pout.