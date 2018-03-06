A picture says a thousand words, and this former Office star just posted four of them. Former on-screen couple Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak have fans shipping them after attending Vanity Fair's Oscars after party together on Sunday. Twitter was already going into overdrive seeing the pair together, when on Monday, Novak posted photos with Kaling in a photobooth from the party. While Kaling and Novak claim to be just friends, fans on the internet are basically planning their wedding already.

Ever since their Office characters Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard had a dysfunctional romance on the long-running comedy (which ended in 2013), fans have been curious about their real-life relationship too. The two never really confirmed nor denied that they'd been romantic in real life. Still, their "non-relationship" was referred to as "relationship goals" by Time last year. In 2016, The Guardian referred to them as "soulmates." Now, they seem to be "just friends," but the photos from Sunday night are super telling. And yeah, they have the internet freaking out.

While on their way to the big event, Kaling took to social media to write, "I'm headed out for a night of fun with my best friend," with Novak by her side. She also tweeted out a selfie on Instagram.

As if the professional photos from Sunday night weren't enough to get fans excited, the newest ones are a closer look at how much fun these two have together in a photobooth and how close they really are.

Novak's post is captioned, "Super present with @mindykaling." Devoted fans are very confident that the two are a couple. "Get married already!!" someone wrote on the photo. "Not fooling anyone," another fan commented. Others are convinced that Novak may be the father of Kaling's recently born daughter (although, of course, she has not confirmed anything and it seems like purely a relentless fan theory). "Baby daddy dreams," someone wrote. "Don’t you guys have a baby to look after," a fan jokingly commented.

Seriously though, do "friends" usually look at each other the way they did in the photos from the Vanity Fair party? The internet doesn't seem to think so.

Their history goes way back, and audiences have certainly been keeping up with it. In 2015, Kaling admitted that their relationship was strange, label-less, and unconventional. "I will freely admit: My relationship with BJ Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend," she told InStyle. “I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status,” she told the magazine.

The year prior, Novak called their relationship "complicated" to People. "[She's] a really complicated person and [it's] a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world," he said.

Now, fans are even more suspect (and hopeful) because the pair chose to attend such a major award show together. And the photos of Novak and Kaling are only adding fuel to the seemingly never-ending rumors.

While fans are ecstatic to see Kaling and Novak reunite, it's also killing them to know they aren't more than friends. Haven't they been toyed with enough? In 2016, The Observer explained Kaling and Novak's relationship past in an interview with Novak: "They used to date, but then realized they spent most of their time arguing, so broke up. They still have an intensely close friendship."

After all this time, these two need to make it official once and for all before fans really start giving up on true love.