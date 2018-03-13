While all new Marvel movies are cause for excitement, the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War is on a whole different level. The movie, out April 27, brings together heroes from several different Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises, all in the name of defeating evil villain Thanos. Sure, the idea of characters like Doctor Strange and Peter Parker hanging out together is pretty great — but it's the meet-up of the gangs from Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy that has fans most intrigued. After all, the two groups couldn't be more different if they tried — an interaction between, say, Danai Gurira's Okoye and Rocket Raccoon is bound to be quite the sight.

So, needless to say, the two groups coming together doesn't exactly go smoothly."It is an emotional, psychological, [and] social conflict," Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, tells reporters when we meet him on Infinity War's Atlanta set last June. In the movie, the Guardians come to Earth to join the Avengers' fight against Thanos. But when they arrive in Black Panther's home country of Wakanda, the space heroes find themselves totally out of their element. "In this situation, you're seeing them in my world," explains Boseman. "They're really adjusting to our space, so that will be part of the fun of the movie."

As of now, all of the primary Guardians characters — Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Drax (Dave Bautista) — are set to be in Infinity War, as well as newcomer from the second film Mantis (Pom Klementieff). On the Black Panther side, there are confirmed appearances by Boseman's T'Challa, of course, as well as Okoye (Gurira), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), and Dora Milaje head Ayo (Florence Kasumba). With so many characters from two very different worlds coming together, Infinity War is bound to be a spectacle.

Especially now that — Black Panther spoiler alert — the end of February's Black Panther saw T'Challa finally deciding to reveal the truth about his country's abilities to the rest of the world. Now that Wakanda's enormous strength and resources are common knowledge, you can bet that T'Challa and his peers will be key to the fight against Thanos.

"Thanos [is] a problem that affects everyone in the world," explains Boseman. "So Wakanda is on the world stage, and we're obviously advanced in a way where we can help with the situation."

But even the most skilled heroes need help when trying to defeat a supervillain, and that's where characters like the Guardians come into play in Infinity War. "We're sharing the weight," says Boseman. "The [Black Panther characters] could not deal with Thanos alone."

Still, that doesn't mean that the Wakandan people, especially the powerful Dora Milaje, are exactly thrilled to be working alongside people they don't know — especially those who come from space and have very different attitudes about fighting evil. When the Guardians first arrive in Wakanda, the Dora's reactions are summed up as, “Are you sure about this? Are you sure you want to let them in?” according to Boseman. Considering that the Dora are some of the most advanced fighters in the world, while the Guardians have a talking raccoon and a teenage tree in their mix, the hesitance is most certainly understandable.

But for fans, the juxtaposition of the characters' very different attitudes and fighting styles is what's bound to make Infinity War a total blast to watch. Past Marvel movies have contained plenty of fun surprises, but the result of the Guardians and the Black Panther gang teaming up in Infinity War might be the most highly anticipated one yet.