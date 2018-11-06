Black Voters Are Tweeting Their Voting Stories To Honor Their Family History

ByMonica Busch
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

For many people, voting can be an emotional process. It wasn't that long ago that large numbers of the U.S. population weren't allowed even that basic right, and entering the ballot on election day caused some people to reflect on what suffrage meant to them. On Twitter on Tuesday, many black voters shared their inspiration behind voting, and for a lot of them, it had to do with their family.

Many pointed to their grandmothers and their grandfathers, who trekked to the polls despite their age. Other black voters shared stories about the first person in their family who was legally allowed to vote

A Dad Who Couldn't Vote

One voter said that his elderly father was on his mind.

Honoring A Great-Great-Great Grandfather

Another voter said that he was voting to keep his great-great-great grandfather's legacy alive.

One Woman's Good Attitude

One woman who sang her way through an inconvenience really caught attention.

For Family

Maryland's gubernatorial candidate reflected on his family's history of participating in the government.

Motivated By Maya Angelou

A Maya Angelou quote made an appearance.

