For many people, voting can be an emotional process. It wasn't that long ago that large numbers of the U.S. population weren't allowed even that basic right, and entering the ballot on election day caused some people to reflect on what suffrage meant to them. On Twitter on Tuesday, many black voters shared their inspiration behind voting, and for a lot of them, it had to do with their family.

Many pointed to their grandmothers and their grandfathers, who trekked to the polls despite their age. Other black voters shared stories about the first person in their family who was legally allowed to vote

A Dad Who Couldn't Vote One voter said that his elderly father was on his mind.

Honoring A Great-Great-Great Grandfather Another voter said that he was voting to keep his great-great-great grandfather's legacy alive.

One Woman's Good Attitude One woman who sang her way through an inconvenience really caught attention.

For Family Maryland's gubernatorial candidate reflected on his family's history of participating in the government.