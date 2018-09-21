It's not news that women's fashion choices often times get scrutinized and picked apart, but every so often a woman snaps back in such a perfect way that you can't help but want to stand up and clap. Blake Lively calls out double standards against her suits, which she has been rocking an array of during her Simple Favor press tour for her upcoming mystery thriller. As she went from city to city and walked red carpets, she left the dresses and skirts at home and instead opted for chic and statement-making suits. Just last week she wore a whopping five suits in a single day, committing herself to the menswear-inspired aesthetic.

Lively is famously her own stylist, where she enjoys taking over the process of dressing herself and getting the chance to flex her creative muscles. "I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative," she shared with WWD. "In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future."

Seeing how she made the executive decision to play with different suit styles for this press tour, she didn't particularly appreciate it when one style blogger highlighted the fact that she didn't break up her looks with any dresses.

During her United Kingdom premiere, the blogger posted Lively's light pink suit look on Instagram and wrote, "It's suit number 1,356 for Blake Lively's promotion of 'A Simple Favor.' This time custom pink Ralph Lauren Collection."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it might have been a joke, Lively took the chance to question the double standard against women in suits, highlighting the fact that it's still seen as "noteworthy" for a woman to be wearing pants in 2018.

Lively wrote back, "Would you note a man wearing lots of suits during a promo tour? So why can't a woman? Just sayinnnn. No double standards ladies."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even if it was a joke, light-hearted jabs like that help give double-standards air-time. The blogger quickly wrote back, apologizing that her joke didn't translate well.

"You know I love you, and I personally have really enjoyed this tour. If you look at my website, I have said that I have admired your total commitment to rocking suits during this promo tour. That number just an attempt at humor. I'm sorry it didn't translate. Looking forward to the Paris premiere," the blogger commented.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lively wasn't offended, but she did take a moment to further explain why jokes like that should be skipped. She highlighted how women should be able to do all the things men do without being teased for it — and that includes wearing pants.

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I don't expect everyone to like it. Fashion that creates a difference of opinions is the fun part. I totally understand the missed humor. I do the same thing sometimes. Just looking' to encourage women to do what men do without being teased for it. Yes, even in a space as material as fashion. It all starts somewhere...and everyone's voice counts."

The chances are high that no one will be commenting on Lively's fab suits anymore. She shot those double standards down.