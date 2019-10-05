Late on Friday, Oct. 4, Us Weekly reported that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' new baby has arrived and it happened "about 2 months ago." (Bustle reached out to Lively and Reynolds' rep to confirm the news, but did not immediately hear back.) The publication noted that Lively gave birth to the child "earlier this summer," but no other details about the couple's third addition is publicly known, include the name of the child. Lively and Reynolds first revealed they were expecting a baby when they walked the red carpet at the May 2 premiere of Detective Pikachu in New York City. In photos from the event, Lively can be seen with her hand on her pregnant belly.

Lively and Reynolds' new baby will join their daughters James, who was born in 2014, and Inez, who was born in 2016. The couple has been married since 2012 after meeting on the set of the 2011 movie Green Lantern, as People reported. Lively and Reynolds both have active social media accounts and have public careers as actors, but they've kept details about their children out of the public eye before, including their names. Reynolds revealed that his first daughter's name was James on Today during a March 20, 2015 interview. This occurred three months after Lively reportedly gave birth in January 2015, as reported by E! News. At the time, many outlets speculated that the child's name was Violet. Us Weekly confirmed that Lively and Reynolds' second daughter was named Ines in December 2016, which is three months after the baby was born in September 2016.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reynolds and Lively have also had public outings with their children, too. On May 27, Lively was photographed bringing James and Inez to visit Reynolds on the set of his new film, Free Guy. Their daughters also made a rare public appearance with their parents at Reynolds' 2016 Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony.

The couple has also publicly spoken to their press about their family on several occasions. Lively told Marie Claire in 2014 that "if I could spit out a litter of kids, I would." In an April 25 interview, Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight that James was the reason why he decided to voice the title character in Detective Pikachu. The movie follows the titular Pokémon (voiced by Reynolds) and it's based on the 2016 video game of the same name. He talked about how James joined him as he watched a "hyper-realistic photorealistic" version of the main character on the computer and she wanted to watch it on repeat. He told ET, "Even if the script was literally made of old spit I would have been like, 'Yup, I'm doing it. I'm in.' I need more of that validation from my child."

Reynolds and Lively seem to put family first, even when they are filming their respective movie roles. Reynolds told People in May that he and Lively try not to film movies at the same time in order be able to see each other and their kids. Reynolds' next film, Free Guy, will be released on July 3, 2020 and Lively's new film The Rhythm Section can be seen in theaters on Jan. 31, 2020.