Who says three's a crowd? Not Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, apparently. Fans of the notoriously silly celebrity couple know that they're certainly no strangers to the art of the well-timed social media jibe. And after witnessing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds trolling each other about a fake twin on Instagram over the weekend, it doesn't seem like the comedy-inclined Hollywood pair is planning to cut the quips any time soon. As fans of Lively and Reynolds' internet-fueled interactions will likely agree, that's probably for the best. Why? Because it means fans get to watch the unreasonably adorable parents of two poke fun at each other on social media, that's why.

At least, that's how things played out on Instagram last Friday, June 8. For those who missed Lively and Reynolds' amusing back-and-forth, here's the gist of what went down: It all started with a video that Reynolds shared with his Instagram following Friday night, which saw the actor in the midst of a sit-down conversation with his acid-tongued "twin brother," Gordon. Some of Reynolds' more seasoned followers might remember "Gordon" — who's actually just a made-up character, played by Reynolds himself — from an interview that the actor filmed for GQ back in 2016, after he'd been named the magazine's Man of the Year.

"What's up, big shot? It's nice to see you again," Gordon tells Reynolds at the start of the video. Of course, he was only winding up for the punch line, which quickly followed: "It's like looking in a mirror, five years from now." Gordon, for the record, is quite literally the spitting image of Reynolds. Without their respective monikers identifying them onscreen, it's almost impossible to tell "Gordon" and Reynolds apart. So it was pretty funny when Reynolds' wife of nearly six years (not to mention the mother of his two children) replied to the video with a clever comment about Gordon's good looks.

"Sh*t. Your brother is hot. I've made a terrible mistake," Lively wrote, ushering in a wave of excitement from fans who can't seem to get enough of the couple's absurdly charming social media banter. Unsurprisingly, her comment has gleaned upwards of 32K likes on Instagram since she first posted it two days ago.

But as tends to be characteristic of the couple's exceedingly sweet repartee, the jokes didn't stop there. Once his wife had laid the groundwork for this round of Lively-Reynolds shenanigans, the Deadpool star took it one step further. Responding to Lively's viral IG comment, Reynolds didn't miss a beat. "You haven't made a mistake," he wrote. "You've been living with him for over a year."

As Reynolds mentioned in the post's caption, the video was put together in honor of World Gin Day (yes, that's actually a global day of celebration, which happened Saturday, June 8). Makes sense, since Reynolds purchased a stake in a top-rated craft gin distillery called Aviation Gin earlier this year. "Today is #NationalBestFriendsDay. Tomorrow is #WorldGinDay," Reynolds wrote, penning the caption. "My brother is an a**. Which is why you can't have one without the other."

The video, which has already racked up more than 4 million views on Instagram, cuts back and forth between close-up shots of Reynolds and Gordon, who spends the vast majority of their brief conversation panning his "brother" for a whole medley of reasons, including but not limited to: Reynolds' appearance, parenting style, and professional pursuits. Gordon, suffice to say, is not a fan of Deadpool 2.

Chris Hemsworth might not be a huge fan of Deadpool, either, but that doesn't mean Reynolds' fellow Marvel actor didn't get a kick out of the couple's IG interaction, just like the rest of us. Following Lively and Reynolds' delightfully ridiculous comments, Hemsworth took to the video's comments section with four teary-eyed laughing emojis. Seemed fitting, given the subject matter.

And while Lively and Reynolds' latest quippy back-and-forth is sure to make you giggle, it'll probably also tug your heart strings just a little bit. Because when it comes to lasting, committed relationships, it's no secret that, often times, the ticket to success includes whole lot of love, a bit of patience, and a great sense of humor.