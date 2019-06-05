On June 5, Entertainment Tonight reported that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are having trouble in their relationship. In no surprise whatsoever, Lady Gaga is being blamed for Cooper's rumored problems with Shayk. Many Twitter users are responding to the reports by unfairly claiming that Gaga is at fault for her A Star Is Born costar and the mother of his child reportedly facing issues in their romance. (Bustle reached out to reps for Cooper and Shayk regarding the relationship trouble rumors, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Per ET, a source claimed, "Bradley and Irina have been unhappy in their relationship for some time and have tried to make it work. They both want the best for their daughter, but seem to be coming to terms with the fact that staying together might not be for the best." The source also said that Gaga is not to blame for Cooper and Shayk's reported "tension" and that the couple had trouble "before Bradley started filming A Star Is Born but his dedication to his work while making the movie only made things harder at home." That said, the insider claimed the rumors about Cooper and Gaga's supposed chemistry "didn't help the situation."

ET's source claimed about Cooper and Shayk, "They have many daily issues as parents and as professionals and have been fighting." Apparently, they also "considered splitting during the release of the movie," meaning A Star Is Born. However, per ET's source, they held off because "the negative attention would take away from the excitement of the release." The two are reportedly trying to work things out, but the source said a breakup could happen.

Ever since the actor collaborated with Gaga professionally, there's been speculation that the two are more than friends. Furthermore, their 2019 Oscars performance led pretty much everyone to believe that Cooper and Gaga were in love.

After the Academy Awards, Gaga commented on the Cooper romance reports. She made it clear to Jimmy Kimmel that they are simply artists, who do their job well. Following a big eye roll, she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!,

"First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet and what it’s done to pop culture is abysmal. People saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see! This is a love song, 'Shallow'. The movie A Star Is Born [is] a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance."

As you can see above and below, Gaga is unfairly being found at fault for whatever may or may not be going on between Cooper and Shayk. Actually, blaming Gaga happened before ET's report. On June 3, Page Six reported that Cooper and Shayk were "on the rocks." At the time of the report, a source told the outlet, "Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread."

If that isn't enough, all the way back in October 2018, Page Six reported that Cooper and the model weren't happy. The source told the publication last October, "They are miserable together. They have been for months. He doesn’t drink and is into spirituality. She wants to go out."

Again, Cooper or Shayk haven't commented on the relationship trouble rumors, and they haven't responded to the unreasonable criticism the "Million Reasons" artist is currently receiving. Gaga hasn't said anything either.

First of all, Cooper and Shayk may be doing fine with their romance, so don't assume things are bad. If they are having issues, that's their business and they deserve respect during what could be a difficult time for them both. Secondly, Gaga has made it clear Cooper is a friend, who she as an artistic connection with. It's unfair to all parties to blame Gaga for breaking up a relationship, especially when a child is also involved. This narrative of Gaga and Cooper being in love and getting in the way of his relationship needs to be put to bed once and for all.