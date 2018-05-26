If you're still mourning the loss of Bob Newby and Mews, then Netflix's new Stranger Things "where are they now" video is what you're life has been missing. The streaming site released a new video featuring Sean Astin and Mews holding each other's hands through their characters' Stranger Things death scenes. It's weird, cathartic, and sweet all at once. And, full disclosure, it might end up making you miss Bob all over again if you've already been through the grieving process, but it's totally worth it.

Season 2 of Stranger Things introduced Bob Newby, superhero, as a mild-mannered Radio Shack manager, who fell hard for Joyce. Their charming romance was sadly short-lived thanks to another round of Upside Down drama. The brave and loyal Bob met his untimely demise at Hawkins Laboratory after making sure everyone else got out of the lab alive.

Meanwhile, Mews was Dustin's mom's cat — an adorable, orange fluff ball who strayed too close to a hungry Dart. The cat's death by demodog was hard for viewers to handle, so you can only imagine how hard it was for the cat actor to watch. Seriously, no four-legged friend should be put through that kind of trauma — although, having Astin there to hold her paw probably helped.

On Thursday, May 24, Netflix unveiled an official "where are they now" video featuring Astin and Mews hanging out and rewatching their characters' demises together. The whole thing looked therapeutic, and it's just nice to know that these two great actors have each other to rely on for support as they move forward in their careers.

Netflix on YouTube

In all seriousness, the video is genius. Netflix not only brings two fan favorites together, they also allow Astin one more chance to shine. Bob was easily Season 2's breakout character, and even though there's no chance for him to make a proper comeback, it's always nice to see Astin keeping his heroic character's memory alive.

Bob won't be returning for Season 3 of Stranger Things, but Astin is staying busy. The Lord of the Rings actor has two movies set for 2018, according to IMDb. Soon, you can catch him in the video game drama eHero, and in Julianne Moore's Gloria.

As for Mews, the charming kitty has had a big week. In addition to hanging out with Astin, she was also interviewed by the great Kristen Bell for another spectacular Netflix video. Bell gathered all of the streaming site's biggest animal stars together for a sit-down chat about their respective roles. Mews seems to be a down to earth sort, despite not being very talkative.

Netflix on YouTube

Mews' death sparked a bit of an outcry from Stranger Things fans on Twitter. It didn't take long for viewers to demand #JusticeForMews, which the cat never received. Instead, Dustin and his mom ended up replacing her with Tews — the jury's still out on whether or not this new feline will be able to charm fans.

As for Bob, his death also sparked a round of #JusticeForBob tweets, however, Astin has assured fans that he believed Bob went out as a true hero. In an October interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that he made peace with Bob's passing before it ever happened. He told EW,

"I was like, 'I don’t care if Bob dies, but if I could do something heroic, I would love that. Just anything heroic.'"

No one can say that Bob didn't go out a hero. His sacrifice saved Joyce, Will, Mike, and Hopper, and for that he will never be forgotten. As for Mews, well, Dustin's cat definitely deserved better, but the fan-favorite kitty seems to be doing pretty good these days.