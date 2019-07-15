A beloved book subscription service has expanded into the world of teen lit: You can now join the Book of the Month YA club to get your choice of five, hand-picked young adult novels each month, all for only $14.99. Currently in beta release, BOTM YA is offering a phenomenal batch of July books, all of which you can see below.

Here's how it works: Since 1926, the Book of the Month club has given readers around the country the chance to get exciting new books delivered right to their doorsteps. When you sign up, you have the option of a monthly subscription ($14.99 per month) or a yearly subscription ($12.50 per month), and that buys you one credit, good for one book, every month. If a month comes along with too many incredible options, you can add up to two additional books for $9.99 each. If a month comes along with nothing that piques your interest, you can skip it altogether. All of the books are hand-selected by literary experts, so you can trust that they will all be phenomenal.

Book of the Month YA will operate pretty much the same way, and subscribers have a great batch of books to choose from in July, including two debut novels. The five titles are Wicked Fox by Kat Cho, Symptoms of a Heartbreak by Sona Charaipotra, All of Us with Wings by Michelle Ruiz Keil, The Boy and Girl Who Broke the World by Amy Reed, and Past Perfect Life by Elizabeth Eulberg. The inaugural class of BOTM YA books were selected by BOTM Editorial Team member Brianna Goodman (Wicked Fox and Symptoms of Heartbreak), Readers Committee member Lily Philpott (All of Us with Wings), BOTM Editorial Director Siobhan Jones (The Boy and Girl Who Broke the World), and book blogger Stephanie Mooney (Past Perfect Life).

If you're already subscribed to Book of the Month, don't worry; you can still add BOTM YA's offerings to your monthly boxes. The subscription service currently offers 23 YA novels and memoirs, in addition to the five listed above, as add-on books available to all subscribers. These additional titles include Descendant of the Crane by Joan He, We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal, With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo, There's Something About Sweetie by Sandhya Menon, and These Witches Don't Burn by Isabel Sterling.

Book of the Month YA subscriptions are available now to new BOTM customers. For more information, visit the Book of the Month website.