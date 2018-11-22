The best thing about Black Friday is the wide range of discounts on offer, from beauty and grooming to clothing, electricals, homeware and accessories. Stores such as Boots carry a huge range of products that span across most categories, making it an ideal hotspot for Black Friday savings. So without further adieu, let's take a look at what Boots' Black Friday deals are this year.

Boots is offering a good selection of beauty products at discounted prices. The range mainly includes fragrances and sets, which would make brilliant Christmas presents. Notable brands featured are Liz Earle, Dior, Tom Ford, Clinique and Boots No.7.

There's also a lot on offer where the realms of beauty and tech meet. From rose gold hairdryers and brush cleaning sets to Dyson fans, it's a good time to pick up something a little pricier that you've been eyeing up recently.

In terms of how much you can actually save, Boots are offering a huge range of different discounts, from 10% off to half price goods. Some buys will also win you triple advantage points, meaning plenty of post-Black Friday spending is on the horizon, too.

Here are some of the best deals you can pick up from Boots this Black Friday (which are now already live!):

Dyson Hot + Cool™ desk fan £399.99 £299.99 Boots Is it just me or did Dyson go from your mum's fave brand to yours pretty much overnight thanks to its hairdryer and other cool new inventions? If you've had your eye on one of these swanky fans for a while, now's the time to pounce.

Check out all of Boots' Black Friday deals online now.