Boots' Black Friday Deals Are Unbelievably Good, So Here's What You Should Be Picking Up
The best thing about Black Friday is the wide range of discounts on offer, from beauty and grooming to clothing, electricals, homeware and accessories. Stores such as Boots carry a huge range of products that span across most categories, making it an ideal hotspot for Black Friday savings. So without further adieu, let's take a look at what Boots' Black Friday deals are this year.
Boots is offering a good selection of beauty products at discounted prices. The range mainly includes fragrances and sets, which would make brilliant Christmas presents. Notable brands featured are Liz Earle, Dior, Tom Ford, Clinique and Boots No.7.
There's also a lot on offer where the realms of beauty and tech meet. From rose gold hairdryers and brush cleaning sets to Dyson fans, it's a good time to pick up something a little pricier that you've been eyeing up recently.
In terms of how much you can actually save, Boots are offering a huge range of different discounts, from 10% off to half price goods. Some buys will also win you triple advantage points, meaning plenty of post-Black Friday spending is on the horizon, too.
Here are some of the best deals you can pick up from Boots this Black Friday (which are now already live!):
Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer EH-NA65CN Rose Gold
Have you ever seen a more millennial hairdryer? This rose gold beauty has an incredible £60 off its original price, and comes with a handy diffuser for beachy waves.
Is it just me or did Dyson go from your mum's fave brand to yours pretty much overnight thanks to its hairdryer and other cool new inventions? If you've had your eye on one of these swanky fans for a while, now's the time to pounce.
Lumie Bodyclock Starter 30 Wake-up Light Alarm Clock
If you have trouble getting up in the morning, you HAVE to try one of these alarm clocks, which gradually wake you up with a brightening light that mimics sunlight.
FOREO LUNA mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush Fuchsia
While we'd all love a Clarisonic, they're just a little out of most of our budgets. This little device is a great alternative, and is more affordable than ever in the sales.
Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Blanc Eau de Toilette 50ml
Discount on Tom Ford? Yep, you read that right. This beautiful summery scent will have you dreaming of palm trees, coconuts and lush beaches.
Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rosa Excelsa Eau de Parfum 30ml
This beautifully feminine rosy scent is a favourite of many beauty insiders, so pick it up for a purse-friendly price here.
No7 Complete Collection Brush Set
If you're in need of a new collection of makeup brushes, now is the time to strike with this HALF PRICE set from No.7.
Liz Earle Cleanse & Soothe Collection
The perfect present for a Liz Earle fan, this comes with the brand's iconic Cleanse & Polish cleanser, the soothing toner, a hydrating lip balm and an eye lotion to tackle tired eyes.
StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Gift Set Rose Gold
This handy kit features everything you need to clean your makeup brushes quickly and easily, which means no more excuses! It also comes in a v chic rose gold finish. Nice.
Check out all of Boots' Black Friday deals online now.