In his efforts to advocate for immigrant families, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio went down to the U.S.-Mexico border last month to see a holding facility for immigrant children. However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has since accused Bill de Blasio of illegally crossing the border during his visit to the region. De Blasio's office denied the allegation, suggesting that it was an attack on a mayor who has been critical of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

On June 21, de Blasio and approximately 20 other mayors from across the country journeyed down to a section of the Texas border near El Paso, according to the Associated Press. In a letter obtained by the AP, CBP alleged that de Blasio and his security detail — which is run by the New York Police Department — violated both American and Mexican immigration laws by subsequently crossing the border on foot during his visit.

The letter further alleged that a uniformed Border Patrol agent asked de Blasio's group if any border officials had authorized their presence near the holding facility. A NYPD inspector reportedly said no, and the letter alleged that the group had arrived from the Mexican side of the border to view the facility.

However, De Blasio spokesman Eric Phillips denied the allegations made in CBP's letter, saying that the mayor's group had approval to be at the border and did not, in fact, do anything illegal during their visit.

“The mayor crossed the border with the direct approval and under the supervision of the border patrol supervisor at this port of entry,” Phillips told the AP. “Any suggestion otherwise is a flat-out lie and an obvious attempt by someone to attack the Mayor because of his advocacy for families being ripped apart at the border by the Trump Administration.”

A spokesman for Border Protection, meanwhile, did not provide the AP with any comments about the incident.

The CBP's letter containing the allegations against de Blasio was sent on June 25, four days after he and the other mayors visited the border region. According to the AP, de Blasio was denied entry into the holding facility for immigrant children. He subsequently went to Mexico and crossed back into the U.S. to view the facility; he and his group reportedly stopped to take photos south of the Tornillo, Texas, Port of Entry.

