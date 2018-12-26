The second death this month of a young child in U.S. custody has prompted border patrol to change its policies in order to keep other migrant kids safe, now and in the future, according to NBC News. An 8-year-old boy, who a congressman identified as Felix Alonzo-Gomez, died on Christmas Eve after being in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody for six days.

CNN reported that the main policy change, according to a statement provided by CBP, is "secondary medical checks" on the kids currently in the agency's custody, with kids aged 10 and under given priority. Bustle has reached out to CBP for comment on what those checks will entail.

Alonzo-Gomez is the second young child to die in as many weeks in CBP care. The body of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, who died on Dec. 8., her second full day in CBP custody, was returned to Guatemala on Sunday. Her remains will be returned to her hometown.

In its statement provided to CNN, CBP said it will begin to work with other agencies to offer more medical attention to migrants going forward. It plans to work with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense, while coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency will also work with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to transfer kids to long-term detention centers more quickly, or else grant them supervised release. CBP will also work with non-governmental organizations or other "local partners" for temporary housing in the El Paso sector.

