A month after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street having recovered from the virus. Initially diagnosed on March 27, Johnson was admitted to hospital for a week where he also spent three nights in intensive care, as BBC News reports, before being discharged on April 12.

The Prime Minister then spent two weeks in isolation at his home in Chequers before returning to No 10 on Sunday (April 27). During his time out of office, Johnson's First Secretary of State Dominic Raab took charge of the country, leading daily press conferences and Cobra meetings, as the Sun writes.

After being discharged from hospital, Johnson thanked the NHS for the care he received, saying it was "hard to find the words to express my debt" to those who cared for him, and he thanked two nurses, Jenny and Luis, in particular for their work, as the Independent writes. "The reason my body started to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed," he said.

"So that is how I also know that across this country, 24 hours a day, for every second of every hour, there are hundreds of thousands of NHS staff who are acting with the same care and thought and precision as Jenny and Luis," he continued.

"That is why we will defeat this coronavirus and defeat it together. We will win this because our NHS is the beating heart of this country. It is the best of this country. It is unconquerable. It is powered by love."

On the morning of his return (April 27), Johnson stood on the steps of No 10 to address the nation. The Prime Minister again thanked NHS staff for their hard work and encouraged the British people to stay at home, even though fatigue is beginning to set in. However, nothing concrete was announced in terms of an exit strategy, as some were expecting.