It's a tale as old as time: girl meets boy, boy and girl go on to live separate lives, girl and boy re-meet, boy gets down on one knee, and the rest is history. At least, that seems to be the story for one Boy Meets World star — Danielle Fishel is engaged. The actor announced the exciting news via her Instagram on Mar. 22, with a self-deprecating, witty little caption that gives fans an adorable sneak peek into both her life and her relationship.

The lucky fiancé is Jensen Karp, a man whose name you might know from his role as executive producer on the show Drop the Mic. And, in fact, the question appears to have been popped on the set of the rap-battling TBS show. As Fishel wrote in the caption on her post, she went to meet Karp at his workplace on Thursday thinking it would be a day like any other.

"I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am."

She doesn't go into specifics about exactly what kind of wrench she threw into the plans with her well-meaning efficiency, but the fateful moment certainly doesn't seem to have been screwed up too badly.

For one thing, the post-proposal photo of the newly-engaged pair shows two people gazing into each others' eyes, very much in love. And in the caption on the same photo in his own feed, Karp is so effusive about his feelings for Fishel that he's almost at a loss for words.

"We got engaged today. I don’t have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know."

It's a super sweet caption, but the fact that these two went to high school together is the part that really stands out. (Seriously, what a Boy Meets World-level love story.) It's crazy to imagine all the ways the paths of their lives have led apart and back together again. It's not clear precisely how long the pair has been dating, but they went Instagram official in June 2017, not quite a year ago. It's unclear whether Fishel and Karp were in the same class, because at 36 and 38 respectively, they're two years apart. But Fishel graduated in 1999, nearly 20 years ago, so these two have probably spent close to a decade apart.

In the meantime, Fishel has had relationships both high profile and otherwise. We know Karp didn't take her to her high school prom, because that honor fell to fellow child star, Lance Bass from *NSYNC, whom the Boy Meets World star dated from 1999 to 2000. (Bass didn't publicly come out as gay until 2006.) After graduating high school in 1999, the Topanga Lawrence actor focused on her career for a while before moving on to college at age 27. In 2012, she left either California State University, Fullerton or Santiago Canyon College, depending on who you ask, with a degree and an engagement to fellow student Tim Belusko, whom she'd been dating for three years. The former classmates were married in 2013, but stayed that way for just two years; E! Online reports the divorce was filed in October 2015 and finalized in March 2016.

And now, of course, she's found her way back to Karp, who's used his time to do quite a bit of freestyling as a rapper under the pseudonym Hot Karl. So they've both lived a lot of life leading up to Thursday, when both have found themselves in the TV industry, celebrating their engagement in a room full of people who work on Karp's Late Late Show with James Corden spin-off. (See a screenshot from Drop the Mic co-host Hailey Baldwin's Instagram story for all the adorable proof you need.)

It's a series of events no one could have ever predicted, and we wish the couple the absolute best luck going forward.