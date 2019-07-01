This former Boy Meets World star is officially a mom. As E! News noted, Danielle Fishel gave birth to her first child, a boy named Adler Lawrence Karp, on June 24. While she and her husband, Jensen Karp, are overjoyed to welcome the newest addition to their family, the actor related that there were some unfortunate complications with baby Adler's birth, which occurred four weeks early.

On July 1, Fishel took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, as she included a couple of photos with her post, one of Adler's nursery and another of the new parents cradling their son as he recovers in the NICU. She captioned the photos with a lengthy message that detailed the entire situation that she and her husband have been experiencing over the past week, writing,

"One week ago today, on 6/24 at 4:52am, Adler Lawrence Karp made his entrance into the world, 4 weeks early. My water broke on 6/20, one day before my work week directing at Raven's Home ended and my maternity leave began. I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old."

She continued to write that her OB discovered via an ultrasound that there was fluid in her baby's lungs that was not there at her prior appointment, which prompted his early delivery. According to her post, Adler is currently still in the NICU as the medical team works "diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out."

Understandably, this situation has been incredibly scary for the new parents. But, along with the support of those closest to them, they're getting through this difficult situation together. Fishel continued to write,

"This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp's lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways. Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows."

While Fishel shared a couple of cute details about her son, she wrote on Instagram that she will wait for baby Adler to come home before she shares any more updates about him,

"I can't wait to share more details about him with you (he hates having a poopy diaper for even 1 minute, he loves bath time, he has the cutest sneezes I've ever heard) and sing the praises of his NICU care team but I prefer to do that when Adler is in this crib in his nursery at home on a still unknown future date."

Fishel and Karp first announced that they were set to welcome a baby boy back in January. To announce the news, the actor shared a photo on Instagram featuring a pair of baby sneakers and wrote that she and her husband were eagerly awaiting their bundle of joy.

While the couple are thrilled to be sharing the news about Adler's birth despite these scary complications, Fishel did ask for privacy and space as they navigate their child's health journey as a family.