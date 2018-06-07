Contrary to what the San Diego lunch date story, that coy “messing around” tweet, and the reconciliation reports might’ve led you to believe, someone very close to the situation says Nikki Bella and John Cena are not back together. Not yet, at least. When E! News asked Brie Bella about her twin sister’s relationship at the WWE For Your Consideration event on Wednesday, June 6, the Total Bellas star flat-out said Cena and Nikki are “still not back.” However, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will never be back.

Brie told E! News,

“They’re working on it. You know, I think everyone’s expected her with this breakup for her and John to make a quick decision, but they need time. And they really need time to think about their futures and what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both. Obviously John has really let everyone know what he wants. But Nikki still has to think about it. I feel like there will be a happy ending, but I hope the happy ending is just them both happy, whatever path that leads them.”

Brie’s update comes less than a week after Us Weekly and People reported Cena and Nikki’s breakup was over. Us Weekly's source claimed the WWE Superstars got back together a month and a half after they revealed their wedding wasn’t happening, adding,

“Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

In a statement provided to Us Weekly on Friday, June 1, Cena and Nikki’s rep said,

“Nikki and John are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support.”

As they take their relationship day by day, we fans will take the reports day by day.

On April 15, just a little over one year after they got engaged at WrestleMania 33, Cena and Nikki announced their split. They said in a joint statement that went up on Instagram,

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The ups and downs of Cena and Nikki’s relationship have been a big part of Total Divas and Total Bellas. For several seasons, viewers have watched them clash over and over again on whether or not having kids is in their future. Cena made it clear that he didn’t want to have children, Nikki has said time and time again that she hopes to be a mom one day, and it all boiled over while they were out looking at a possible wedding venue together. Nikki and Cena ultimately decided that this issue couldn’t be solved by compromise. Before they appeared on Monday Night Raw's 25th anniversary special in January, the WWE power couple chose to go their separate ways.

So when Cena went on TODAY and told Katie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb that he would like to have a family with Nikki one day, it struck a chord with Total Divas fans, and, ya know, Nikki. As Brie told E! News at the WWE FYC event,

“I mean, yes, because it’s something that she wanted so bad. So to hear the man you love say that, it definitely, you know, makes you be like, ‘Oh, finally.’ But also, it’s taken six years to want that. And six years of hearing ‘no, no, no.’ So it’s a lot for her to think about. And even for him, you know? Nikki’s roots are in San Diego, it’s where she wants to raise a family. So, there’s just stuff they have to work out.”

They may not be officially back on, but it sure sounds like Nikki and Cena could get there soon. Oh, and it also sounds like Nikki's tag team partner went all Brie Mode on the previous reconciliation reports.