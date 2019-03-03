By now, you know who Brie Larson is. She's been acting for years, won an Oscar for her heartbreaking and raw performance as Ma in Room, and she's playing the newest Marvel superhero in the MCU, Captain Marvel. But she also has some serious musical talent. Whether you know about her singing chops or not, you need to stop everything you're doing right now and watch Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson sing "Shallow" because it's a gift you didn't even know you needed, until now.

Larson and Jackson, who play Carol Danvers and Nick Fury in Captain Marvel, appeared on The U.K.'s The Jonathan Ross Show on March 2. After talking with Jennifer Hudson, who was also on the show that episode, he brought up how, "Brie had a career as well," in singing. He's referring to her 2005 album Finally Out of P.E. which she released when she was 16.

"How dare you," Larson said while starring menacingly at Ross. Of course Hudson and will.i.am egged her on to sing. She tried to play off their requests by saying she'll just audition for The Voice, but she did sing a little song from Cats, no doubt a nod to Hudson playing Grizabella in the movie adaptation out this year.

But it's at the one minute mark in the video that Larson bursts out with the Oscar-winning song "Shallow." Ross said her "Jellicle Songs" wasn't good enough for his shoe, which is what Hudson said she throws at contestants on The Voice that are super good. To bolster her confidence back up, Jackson starts off singing the chorus, low and quiet, and then Larson follows, giving a rather spot-on mini performance of "Shallow." They messed up the words just a bit, but their hearts were in it, and obviously the vocals were there, so it's no wonder why Ross not only gave them his shoe, but also threw his sock in as well. Lady Gaga would surely be proud.

If this is the first time you've heard Larson sing, first off: Where have you been?!? Second off, welcome to your newfound enlightenment. As Ross pointed out, she had a solo music career, and even though the album didn't go super far, she made an impact. She toured with then-teen heartthrob Jesse McCartney on his Beautiful Soul Tour and performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC in 2005.

But if you want to see Larson truly rock out to a song a little more recently, then please direct your attention to the 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Larson played Scott's ex-girlfriend Natalie, who changed her stage name to Envy Adams and has a super sultry new ego to boot. Her band performs "Black Sheep," (a Metric song, but in the movie, it belongs to her band, The Clash At Demonhead), and it is a banger. The film also, coincidentally, has Chris Evans as one of Ramona Flowers' exes and it's a little trippy to see the future MCU Captains in such different movie roles.

So there you have it: Larson has always been able to sing, and will always blow your mind every time she does it. It's only a matter of time to before she and Nick Fury have a musical moment in the MCU, too.