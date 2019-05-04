She may have just starred as Captain Marvel in the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame, but it's only the beginning for Brie Larson's new haircut. The Academy-Award winner debuted her new 'do nonchalantly enough via Instagram on Wednesday, May 1. No "New Bob, Who 'Dis" captions or big reveals here. Larson's sleek styling was shown off in a congratulatory post for her friend Melinda Holm's beauty line.

It's decidedly shorter than the shoulder-length mane she worked throughout the press tour and at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame a few weeks ago. In a white, summery, linen suit for her 'gram, Larson's new locks have a very hopped out of bed and showed up vibe, even though you know an expert stylist crafted this look. "Congrats to my sister @melindaleeholm on the launch of her product line #MLHSigil," Larson captioned the surprising snap. "I love watching you grow and I love supporting all the magic you bring into the world. Check out her stuff - it’s the best ever."

Fans were sure to be checking out Larson's new look and dissecting the reasoning behind it. Is the bob for a new role? Is the hair more of a freshen up for spring? No matter the strategy, Larson's comment section was filled with praise for her bubbly bob. Just as quickly as the new hair came on Larson's feed, it was back to regularly scheduled programming just as quickly.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Of course, Larson would be able to pull off the effortless, but chic shorter hair look. Even though we've only gotten small peeks at her tousled hairdo, it's providing major warm weather inspo, nonetheless. Plus, it feels like Larson could bring this look into future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Who has time to mess with your hair if your'e trying to, you know, casually save the universe?

Larson's definitely changed her hair up for roles before. Whether it was rocking the crimped hair of the '80s for 13 Going On 30 (which Mark Ruffalo may or may not remember she was a Six Chick in) or going brunette for her Oscar-winning performance in Room, Larson always works a transition. Is there a hairstyle fans haven't seen Larson completely own?

Plus fans know that Larson isn't afraid to make a statement with her look lately. At the Avengers: Endgame premiere, Larson and co-star Scarlett Johansson worked some Thanos Infinity Gauntlet jewelry, after all. Larson even posted a video on Twitter with the caption, "Snapped." In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos simply snapped his fingers and killed half the world. Similarly, Larson is slaying us with these recent aesthetic choices. Last week, statement jewelry, this week an edgy bob. What's next, Larson? Your fans are waiting in suspense.

Whether she's showing up to surprise fans at a movie theater for a Captain Marvel showing with popcorn in tow, or she's casually debuting a haircut that is instantly envy-worthy, Larson is nothing if not surprisingly low-key. This trait of hers makes the new relaxed bob a natural fit.