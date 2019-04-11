The WikiLeaks founder who's been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for seven years no longer has diplomatic asylum. British police arrested Julian Assange Thursday morning after Ecuador withdrew his protection because of “repeatedly violating international conventions and protocol of coexistence,” President Lenín Moreno said on Twitter. The British police said he was arrested for failing to surrender to the court.

Assange first holed up in the embassy in 2012 when he faced sexual assault charges in Sweden.

British authorities celebrated the arrest on Twitter, writing that "no one is above the law" and thanking Ecuador for its cooperation.

“Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law,” Jeremy Hunt, Britain’s foreign secretary, wrote. “He has hidden from the truth for years.”

