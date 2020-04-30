The Princess of Pop has a very important PSA for everyone about lighting candles in your home gym — namely, don't do it. In a video posted to her Instagram account on April 29, Britney Spears revealed she accidentally burned down her home gym six months ago, before showing off her new at-home workout routine in the rebuilt room. The singer — who famously likes to post videos of her workouts and dance routines on social media — casually shared the news at the start of her latest video.

"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in her for six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately," Spears said in the clip. "I had two candles and — yeah. One thing lead to another and I burned it down." As a result, Spears only has "two pieces of equipment left" in the newly-rebuilt gym, but she's not going to let that stop her from sharing her current quarantine fitness routine with her followers.

In the caption of the post, Spears gave a little more insight into the fire, writing that "it was an accident" and that thankfully, nobody was hurt by the fire. "I walked past the door to the gym and flames [went up]. BOOM !!!!!!" Spears wrote, punctuating the story with plenty of emojis. "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

And while she's slightly annoyed by the lack of gym equipment and the "one-sided mirror" that survived, Spears is looking on the bright side. "But it could be much worse so I’m grateful," she wrote, adding at the end, "Pssss I like working out better outside anyways."

In addition to her casual stories about home gym fires, Spears' Instagram account has enjoyed an influx of followers and attention over the past few months. Back in March, she participated in the #DoYourPartChallenge to assist fans in need due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has encouraged her followers to stay positive and motivated during this time of self-isolation. She even became an unexpected socialist icon when she reposted a quote by Mimi Zhu about the importance of connection during social distancing. "Communion goes beyond walls," Spears captioned the post, along with several red rose emojis.

A few weeks later, Spears showed off one of her beloved outdoor dance routines on Instagram — this time, set to "Filthy" by her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored" Spears wrote alongside the video, before referencing her infamous split with Timberlake in 2002. "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!!"

Timberlake even responded to Spears' shoutout in the comments of her post (as captured by Comments by Celeb), with a simple laughing face and several raised-hand emojis. It turns out that even Timberlake is obsessed with Spears' Instagram account, and with good reason — in this stressful, uncertain time, it's good to have a place to go on the Internet that's filled with dancing, positive vibes and wild stories about home gym fires. Thank you, Ms. Spears.