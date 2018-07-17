Britney Spears said goodbye to M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E and the rest of the Mouseketeers in 1994, but she recently hinted that she'd be willing to give it another go. Turns out, Spears is up for a Mickey Mouse Club reunion, telling Entertainment Tonight that she'd "definitely" show up if the gang was getting back together, they just need to tell her when and where. So, Mickey, what are you waiting for?

In a July 16 interview with ET, Spears said that her first television gig on the most recent revival of the kid's variety show was a "really good time. It was a great time," she said, "It was probably one of the most special times in my life, The Mickey Mouse Club." Given her fondness for the show, its not really surprising that she'd be willing to put back on her Mickey Mouse ears and relive that time in her life. Spears said she would be interested in taking part in a Mickey Mouse Club reunion, but "they would have to plan it. I would definitely show up. I would go, definitely." The question is now, would her fellow '90s era Mouseketeers be willing to do the same?

Next year, marks the 25th anniversary of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, a reboot of the original Mickey Mouse Club that started in 1955 with Annette Funicello. Spears famously appeared on the '90s reboot, which introduced the world to an impressive amount of future stars during its 1989- 1994 run. Spears, who joined the cast in 1993, appeared on the show alongside the coolest Mouseketeer Keri Russell who went on to star in Felicity and The Americans, Justin Timberlake, *NSYNC's JC Chasez, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling, who was doing the most in pants that seemed to swallow that small baby Gos frame.

It's unclear whether or not any other former Mouseketeers would want to participate in a reunion. While the experience having lots of tweens scream their heads off as they perform was good practice for their future, it might be something they prefer to leave in the past and no one would blame them. Timberlake rapping the Staple Singers' "I'll Take You There" is one of those things that seems better left to YouTube rabbit holes.

Last year, Gosling cringed while watching his old dance moves with his old troupe, Elite Dance Studio, on The Graham Norton Show, so he might not be thrilled at the idea of putting on a pair of silver M.C. Hammer pants and giving it another go. But maybe he'd be willing to do it to team up with his grade school crush, Spears.

On a recent episode of Carpool Karaoke, Aguilera shared some Mickey Mouse Club secrets, revealing that she thought Gosling always had a crush on Spears. "I mean, I think so!" she said. "I think so. I don't know..." She and Spears, though, always had a thing for another cast member. “He had swag, I have to say," Aguilera said of Timberlake, "[Even] back then, he had swag." As everyone knows, Timberlake would end up dating Spears for three years, breaking up in 2002 amidst cheating rumors, which might be another snag in the reunion plan.

Last year, though, *NSYNC's Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight that Spears and Timberlake are on good terms now. "They're good. They're friends," he said, even remarking then that "it wouldn't be weird at all" to have them team up for music. Maybe they can re-team to recreate their Mickey Mouse Club duet of "I'll Take You There"?

While no one else is hinting at a Mickey Mouse Club reunion, Spears' comments might encourage Disney to get the ball rolling. After all, next year would mark the 25th anniversary of the show, and who wouldn't want to see Spears, Timberlake, Russell, Aguilera, and Gosling sing the Mickey Mouse Club theme song one more time?