The cast of Vanderpump Rules is getting ready for a fairy tale wedding, and naturally, they kicked things off by treating the bride-to-be like a true Disney princess. On Friday, June 14, Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright had princess-themed bridal shower before her upcoming wedding to Jax Taylor, and the photos of the big day are more heartwarming than any happily ever after you've ever seen on the big screen.

Wearing a white lace dress and a pearl, tiara-like headband, Brittany celebrated the fact that there's only "two weeks and one day" until her wedding — according to friend Megan Johnson — surrounded by her best friends from Kentucky, her VPR costars and a group of actual Disney princesses. "A bridal party fit for a princess! 😍💝 LOL love you guys!!!" Brittany captioned a photo of herself and loved ones posing with the princesses on Instagram. "Y’all know me so well and I am so so lucky to have each and every one of you in my life ❤️❤️❤️"

Katie Maloney-Schwartz also shared plenty of sweet photos and videos of the event on her Instagram stories, including a video of Brittany being serenaded by friends Lala Kent, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder as she blew out the candles on her pink, rose-covered cake. "Love you Britty Boo!!!!" Katie captioned a clip of Brittany giggling while the guests sang "Happy shower to you" to the bride to be.

In addition to eating cake and opening gifts, Brittany and her guests mingled with the Disney princesses during a pink-themed afternoon that, according to E! News, was filmed for the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. The reality star previously celebrated her impending nuptials with a bridal shower and a "mini bachelorette" party in her home state of Kentucky back in April.

While her latest bridal event was a Disney-themed dream, Brittany first toasted her wedding to Jax with a The Great Gatsby-themed event at a speakeasy in Lexington called QP. While sharing plenty of photos from the event — including her very glamorous 1920s-inspired ensemble, which included a gold sequined gown and a pearl headdress — Brittany also revealed that she and Jax will tie the knot on June 29, 2019, while posing under a marquee that also bore the hashtag "Brittany gets Jaxxed."

Unfortunately for the couple, not all of their wedding preparations have been drama-free; earlier this week, Jax and Brittany were criticized after it was revealed that the pastor they had chosen to officiate their wedding, Ryan Dotson, was very outspoken in his anti-LGBTQ beliefs. However, on June 13, Jax confirmed that they had changed officiants, adding that he and Brittany were unaware of Dotson's comments when they had originally asked him to be part of the wedding. "We found out our pastor said some things we don’t agree with, so we made some changes," Jax wrote on Twitter, adding in another post that "we are very grateful that people made us aware of this a while back or we would have never known, I haven’t checked Facebook in many many years so I am unaware what gets posted on that format."

Now that the issue of their officiant has been resolved, it seems like the happy couple are simply happy to focus on their upcoming wedding, after being engaged for a year. Last June, Jax took Brittany for what she thought was going to be a relaxed meal at the beachside restaurant, Neptune's Net, in Malibu. However, the SUR bartender had a surprise waiting for her, and popped the question to his longtime love in front of a romantic sunset — and, naturally, the Vanderpump Rules cameras.

"Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!" Brittany gushed on Instagram, showing off the glittering, square-shaped diamond ring. "I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can’t wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now."

Based on what we know about Jax and Brittany's fairy tale wedding — which will be in a castle in Malibu, for the full princess effect — we can only imagine that Brittany will become even happier once June 29 rolls around.