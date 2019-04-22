Ready the beer cheese and the half shots, because Vanderpump Rules wedding season is here. Brittany Cartwright's first bridal shower happened over the weekend, which basically means Brittany and Jax Taylor's wedding will be here before you can say "cooler scooter." Last Wednesday, the future Mrs. Jason Jax Taylor Cauchi headed out to Kentucky for a bridal shower and “mini bachelorette” party. As Us Weekly noted, Brittany spent the weekend celebrating her upcoming nuptials with friends and family in her hometown.

Jax was not at the shower, but Brit's soon-to-be husband was there in spirit, i.e., he posted some photos of the event that were sent his way. Her buddies from the Pump Rules cast were not at the shower either, but don't worry! There is always the next shower: According to E! News, she will have a second bridal shower in Los Angeles that will be featured on Vanderpump Rules.

Brittany's first shower was a The Great Gatsby-themed event at a speakeasy in Lexington called QP. There were pearl headdresses, elbow-length gloves, fur stoles, and fringed dresses aplenty, plus a marquee that reads "Brittany gets Jaxxed." Ya know, all of Daisy Buchanan's favorite things. The marquee also confirmed Jax and Brittany's wedding date: June 29, 2019. So make a Sexy Unique Note in your calendars, fellow Pump diehards. Because you will not want to miss any of the Instagram Stories that the Pump Rules cast shares the day Jax and Brittany get hitched in a castle.

Last June, Jax took Brittany to Neptune's Net in Malibu for what she assumed was just going to be a chill meal at the casual beachfront restaurant. But it was not a chill meal: Jax had an engagement ring box up his sleeve— er, tucked into the pocket of his chinos. He plopped the ring on a plastic tray, carried it over to their table out on the patio, and got down on one knee. (What I would give to have been one of the other patrons sitting on that patio at that very moment! Fried calamari and a Jaxany engagement and a clear view of the ocean and Jax freaking out because he couldn't get his hands on a tray fast enough? It does not get much better than that.) She said yes, and the Vander-couple got right to mapping out their big day.

If you follow Brittany and Jax on social media, have listened to some of the recent interviews they've done, and are watching this season of Pump Rules, then you know they've been full steam ahead with this whole wedding planning thing. You know they booked the wedding venue of Brittany’s dreams, the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, shortly after they got engaged. You know Brittany found her dress. You know they've asked members of the Pump Rules cast to be part of their wedding party. You know they're going to offer Taco Bell menu items when it's time for "late night snacks" at the reception. And you know they've got multiple showers and bachelor/ette parties on the docket.

OK, keep your eyes peeled, your ears open, and Instagram close, Pump fans. Bridal shower number two could happen at any moment between now and June 29, and it would be a summer bummer if we were to miss any of the social media posts. Jaxany season is in full SUR-wing.