Yes, the world was kept from knowing if Kylie Jenner was actually pregnant for months, but, apparently, blood-related family was in that camp as well. Her half-brother Brody Jenner didn't know Kylie was pregnant until now, according to a new interview with TMZ. It sounds savage, but, considering how momager Kris Jenner runs her tight ship, are you really that surprised?

"Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy," Brody told TMZ on Thursday. "Now I found out and, yeah for sure, I would love to see her." Considering the rumors of Jenner's pregnancy have been flying since 2017, it's inconceivable that Brody didn't hear about it until after she had given birth to her baby on Feb. 1. But there's unlikely to be any weight to the idea that he was purposefully kept in the dark; it seems the two half-siblings have just been two ships passing in the night.

"I haven't really seen her that much, actually. She's been incredibly busy," he continued. He revealed that it's been a "couple years" since he and Kylie last spent time together, but blamed it on her schedule rather than any bad blood. "It's been a long time. I don't know [why]. I have no idea. Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy," he said. "It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby."

Now that Kylie's first baby photo has become Instagram's most-liked picture ever, the rest of the world certainly knows Stormi is here if they didn't already find out when the news of her birth was revealed on Feb. 4. (Otherwise known as Super Bowl LII, but really, Kris Jenner's ultimate day of work.)

It may seem cold that Brody didn't know Kylie was pregnant all that time, but there are a few reasons why it's pretty understandable. One reason is how tight-lipped the Kardashian-Jenners and their close friends were throughout the process. That has had fans speculating (and half-joking) about possible non-disclosure agreements that people around Kylie would have had to sign to keep the pregnancy private.

Fans may be convinced, but Kardashian's close family friend and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards denies the use of NDAs. “Friends just don’t do that kind of thing,” she told Andy Cohen. “It was a given thing. Of course she was there, and of course she was pregnant.”

But there's also the fact that Kris and some of her daughters have reportedly experienced a major falling out with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. The friction reportedly started when Caitlyn Jenner released her memoir The Secrets of My Life in April 2017. When speaking with Cambridge University students in November, Caitlyn claimed she felt "bashed" on KUWTK. "It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side," she said. "To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim, I haven’t talked to in a year."

Kylie's half-sister Khloe addressed Caitlyn on Thursday when she was interviewed by Ross King, insisting that her baby won't necessarily heal the wounds between them. “I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn. [Things are] just as they are," she said, which, honestly, is fair.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner posted about Kylie's daughter on Instagram a few days after she was born with a photo of Kylie as a baby. "My daughter just had a daughter," she wrote. "It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow."

Still, Instagram probably shouldn't expect a post for Stormi from her uncle Brody anytime soon.