Bustle's 2019 Rule Breakers Lineup Is Here & It's Packed With This Year's Biggest Names

For the second year in a row, Bustle is hosting Rule Breakers, a day-long festival celebrating women and non-binary individuals who, simply put, refuse to do what they're told. It's all happening at The LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park in Brooklyn, on Sept. 21, and this year's Rule Breakers lineup includes appearances by some of the biggest performers and newsmakers of 2019 — Lizzo, Stacey Abrams, and Busy Philipps, just to name a few. In other words, it's going to be huge, and you're going to want to stick around for the whole thing. Here's exactly what to expect.

The sold-out event starts at 1 p.m. and kicks off with a 45-minute yoga and meditation session, so you can make sure you're feeling as relaxed and in-the-moment as possible before embarking on all of the other cool experiences the day has to offer. Check out the disco roller rink, which will be open through the day and feature sets by DJs Natasha Diggs and Rashida. Spend the afternoon paddle boating, bike riding, and checking out the incredible food selection brought to you by some of New York City's most celebrated women chefs. (Some advice: Come hungry.) Stay for live performances from New York-based singer ABIR, singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, and other surprise guests taking the stage throughout the day — not to mention a headlining performance by Lizzo, the reigning chart-topping queen of summer.

This year's festival will also include celebrity appearances by some of the trailblazers honored in Bustle's 2019 Rule Breakers issue, out Aug. 27. Among the honorees in attendance will be national voting rights leader Stacey Abrams; actor, activist, and talk show host Busy Philipps; and NCAA gymnastics champ Katelyn Ohashi, and her legendary coach Valorie Kondos Field. (You can check out Bustle's full list of Rule Breakers here.)

It's a packed lineup, and one you'll want to experience in its full glory.

Do I Need To Get There Right At 1 p.m.?

You don't *have* to get there right when doors open at 1 p.m., but there are perks to arriving on time — those who do can participate in a guided yoga and meditation session, which sounds like the ultimate chill way to just relax before the rest of the day's events unfold.

What Does My Ticket Get Me?

Whether you purchased Early Bird tickets or opted for General Admission, your ticket guarantees you entrance to the festival and access to all of the musical performances, activations, and experiences happening throughout the day. So, no need to worry about missing out on a single second of fun.

Do I Need To Bring My Ticket With Me?

Yes, please do. It's strongly recommended that you print your ticket out prior to coming to Rule Breakers.

When Can I See Lizzo?

Lizzo will be the last performer to take the stage, but you're going to want to show up earlier to see appearances by artists ABIR, Jesse Jo Stark, and more, anyway. Trust us, it's worth it.

What If It Rains?

Bustle's Rule Breakers will still carry on as planned! Because Rule Breakers are to be celebrated, regardless of weather.

It's definitely going to be a day filled with fun, music, and lots of food, not to mention memorable moments from 2019's top Rule Breakers to keep you feeling inspired through the end of the year. Bookmark this page for any event updates leading up to Sept. 21, and don't forget to check out Bustle's 2019 Rule Breakers issue, celebrating those among us who dare to be themselves, always.