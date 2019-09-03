Busy Philipps has become a regular at the tattoo parlor. The actress got her first tattoo earlier this year, but she is up to three inked pieces — with a fourth already planned. For her third tattoo, Busy Philipps got a cricket tattoo in honor of her six-year-old daughter, Cricket. After revealing the ink on Instagram, she also shared what her fourth piece may be.

On Aug. 30, Philipps visited celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell, who has worked with stars like Courtney Love, Marc Jacobs, and Robert Downey Jr. Philipps posted a parasol of photos that captured the star getting her new ink, along with a finished shot of the small cricket on her arm.

"My little magical cricket," Philipps captioned underneath the tattoo photos.

Cricket Pearl Silverstein is Philipps' second and youngest child. Her oldest child, Birdie Leigh Silverstein, is 11 years old. And that's where the fourth tattoo comes in.

"Don't worry guys, the Birdie is coming soon," Philipps wrote in the caption.

The other two tattoos that Philipps got before this one, however, were a little more controversial. The actress got her first tattoo in July 2018, which consisted of text running down her arm that read "aced out in her nudes." It sounded like a random phrase, but it held a deep meaning for Philipps.

"It says 'aced out in her nudes' and what it means is in my book," the actress captioned. Philipps' memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, came out in 2018.

The phrase was invented by Philipps' mother. When Philipps was two, she "aced out in her nudes" to explore the neighborhood without her mom knowing. This captured the actress's headstrong curiosity, and Philipps commemorated that phrase with some ink.

The second tattoo that Philipps got was a "f*ck 'em" tattoo on the side of her foot. It featured a girl ice skating, and the lines from her skates spelled out the swear word behind her.

The actress got a lot of push back from the public for the expletive on her foot, mostly because Philipps is a mother of two daughters.

Philipps had a simple response. “I tell them that these are words to live by. Especially as a woman.”

Philipps has been vocal in the past about raising her daughters as feminists, though she knows it will be a difficult task.

"I know what some of the messages are culturally. Obviously I’m aware of a lot of the messages that are being spread in the media, and by the President of the United States," Philipps shared with HuffPost in 2017. "But I think that we can counteract it. I do. It’s not easy. It’s never gonna be easy for women. It just isn’t."