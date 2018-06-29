Sure, chocolate frogs are cute, pumpkin pasties are delicious, and Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans are just plain funny — especially if you're not the one eating them — but when it comes to Harry Potter foods, nothing holds a candle to every Potterhead's favorite magical flavor, Butterbeer. That is probably why, in addition to their several other offerings including both frozen and hot Butterbeer drinks, Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood plans to start selling Butterbeer ice cream. The best part? It will be served all year long, so no matter when you visit the California theme park, you'll have a chance to try this fantastic frozen dessert. Guests visiting the Wizarding World in Japan can also try the hard packed treat, while those in Orlando will have a soft-serve version to enjoy.

It's no secret that Potterheads have a special place in their hearts for what is arguably the most famous food in the wizarding world. Ever since it was introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Butterbeer has been an obsession of Muggles who have tried just about everything to recreate Harry Potter's favorite beverage. A quick search online will show that there are not only tons of DIY Butterbeer recipes, but a plethora of other themed creations, including a Butterbeer-inspired hairstyle, Butterbeer-flavored lip balm, and Butterbeer-flavored Golden Snitch donuts. Even Starbucks has a secret Harry Potter-inspired menu that features a Butterbeer Frappuccino and a Butterbeer latte. Clearly, people cannot get enough of this iconic flavor, and now, they'll have another form to try it in: ice cream.

In addition to Pumpkin Fizz, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and Exploding Bon Bons, muggles who visit Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter can now try Butterbeer ice cream. A rich and sweet hard pack ice cream, its flavor will remind Potterheads of their favorite magical beverage, but will be mild enough to allow for plenty of topping additions. A permanent menu addition that will be available year-round, this new frozen dessert is sure to be a favorite among visitors who already love the park's multiple Butterbeer offerings, including multiple drinks and flavored confections.

According to a press release about the tasty new treat shared by Teen Vogue, the Butterbeer ice cream has a blended flavor that combines the taste of both butterscotch and shortbread. "The rich palate-pleasing Butterbeer-flavored hard pack ice cream is a delightful and delicious new addition to the menu of Butterbeer items currently available, including such Butterbeer favorites as traditional, frozen and hot beverages, as well as Butterbeer Potted Cream and Butterbeer Fudge." If you've ever dreamed of living off of Butterbeer and Butterbeer alone, it seems the Wizarding World has you covered.

The addition of Butterbeer ice cream to the Wizarding World is exciting to say the least, but what about Potterheads who aren't at the Orlando theme park? Apparently, Potterheads who have always wanted to try frozen, creamy Butterbeer in a cup or a cone don't have to go all the way to California, Florida, or Japan to do it. Pennsylvania's famous Yuengling's Ice Cream has also crafted their own Butterbeer ice cream flavor inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. According to the website, it's a blend of "Butter Cream and Butterscotch Super Premium Ice Cream with a Butterscotch Swirl," and it can be found in grocery stores nationwide.

If you are one of the lucky muggles who does find themselves walking the streets of Universal's Wizarding World, make sure you keep an eye out for Butterbeer ice cream. Hungry visitors can find this new and exciting offering at Fortescue's Ice-Cream Parlour alongside several other soft-serve and hard packed ice cream flavors, delicious sundaes, and plenty of toppings. It will also be served at carts throughout Hogsmeade and at the iconic Three Broomsticks, the same place Harry Potter himself tried Butterbeer for the very first time.