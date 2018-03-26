There are a lot of milestones in your life that come and go, but some, undoubtedly, are far more poignant and lasting than others — such was the very first time I tried a Cadbury Creme Egg. Since then, whether eaten on the spot, refrigerated, baked into something unholy, or put into a lyric of a Lorde song, it has prove time and time again that when it comes to these morsels you can truly do no wrong. That is likely why yet again the earth is being graced by the McDonald's Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry — and why, yet again, you are about to be extremely disappointed that you live in the U.S.

According to Spoon University, the Cadbury version of the McFlurry has, in fact, returned to the menu — the Canadian and Australian menu, that is. According to McDonald's website, the McFlurry is a "[s]mooth, vanilla soft serve blended with pieces of milk chocolate then swirled together with the delicious sweet center of a Cadbury Creme Egg." In other words, the exact same McFlurry and the exact same brand of FOMO you felt when this took the fast food dessert scene by storm in 2016, the first time this limited edition Easter treat was incorporated into the menu.

This revelation has led me down a somewhat dangerous road, which is to say that I've accessed the dessert menu at international McDonald's locations for the first time and for something so sweet, I've found plenty to be salty about. For instance, were you aware that there is a Chocolate Waffle Cone with Oreo Cookies being sold in Australia, many, many moons away from where I currently reside? Look at this and tell me it isn't the rudest thing that's happened to you this week.

McDonald's

And because I am apparently going down a rabbit hole of desserts that are not accessible to me by land or sea, turns out that McDonald's Canada is currently selling chocolate hazelnut croissants. They are apparently a limited edition offering among a whole slew of baked goods, which include danishes and brownies. We may have all day breakfast at McDonald's here in the states, but yikes, are we doing it wrong.

McDonald's

OK, OK, I officially have to wrench myself away from the menus of McDonald's that I can't apparate to or I'll drive us all bonkers. But in the interest keeping this train of Cadbury-themed desserts rolling, it would be remiss not to mention the glorious creations of Easters passed. For instance, the Cadbury Creme Egg Nut Butter that came into this world courtesy of Funky Nut Co. in 2016 — a nut butter that is, unfortunately, no longer available, but shan't be forgotten.

Then last winter, the world was introduced to Cadbury Creme Oreo Eggs, a delightful chocolate egg you could crack open to reveal vanilla mousse and Oreo cookie filling that could be spooned out like a regular egg at a fancy brunch table. This, too, was unfortunately only available overseas, but hey! Maybe if we keep aggressively complaining on social media, the echoes of our screams will hit European shores and Cadbury will finally hear all of our egg-stistenial angst. (Sorry.)

The (slightly) good news in all of this is that it shouldn't be too hard to recreate this on your own. Short of just buying vanilla ice cream and crushing Cadbury Creme Eggs into it (which I personally am not above doing, ever), you can go to McDonald's and order a McFlurry without any mix-ins and DIY the Cadbury pieces. That is, so long as your local McFlurry machine is working (prayers and Cadbury Creme Eggs up, y'all).