Cadbury Will Be Selling 400g Tins Of Creme Eggs For Easter 2020

Good news. You've not even taken the Christmas decorations down from the attic, but Easter is about to be all you're talking about. Why I hear you ask? Because Cadbury's have revealed their Easter 2020 range just in time for Christmas. Yes, I'm as confused by that statement as you. And just as intrigued as well.

Now I guess you'll be expecting a whole load of jazzy new Easter eggs and bags of bunny-shaped sweets but, guys — 2020 is a little different. On top of the usual chocolate eggs in colourful boxes, Cadbury's have gone one step further. They've decided it's time to launch big tins filled with either creme eggs or mini eggs.

The tins — similar to those you find your hands getting lost in over Christmas — are a bit of what you fancy and then some. The Mirror reports that the tins will cost £5.99 and, for that, you'll get 409g of Creme Eggs and 319g of Mini Eggs.

Cadbury's annual Easter offerings are renowned, but their greatest triumph is undoubtedly the creme egg. INews reports that the humble creme egg was launched back in 1971 and has been a favourite across the UK ever since. Signalling the fact that spring is firmly on its way.

As often happens with popular snacks, there have been lots of versions of the creme egg, including a chocolate bar, a mini iteration, an ice cream, a milkshake, and even a mayonnaise. You heard me. A mayon. naise.

Last year between April 11 and 13 you could try Heinz Creme Egg Mayo at the Truman Brewery in London. Yes, the combination of two household favourites was available for just a short time and surprisingly didn't become a permanent fixture on your local supermarket's shelves.

At the time it was made, the Metro reported that Raphael Capitani, the Brand Manager for Cadbury Creme Egg, said: "We're so excited to announce that our Heinz [Seriously] Good Cadbury Creme Egg Mayo collaboration is actually happening — and can’t wait for people to try it for themselves."

I'm all for togetherness but in terms of these two items — it's best they're left apart.