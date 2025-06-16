Your Tarot Reading For Monday, June 16

Today’s pull is the Nine of Cups. Known as the “wish card” in a tarot reading, it represents contentment, success, and everything working out in your favor.

Even though it’s tough to feel bright and chipper on a Monday morning, this is the kind of energy you’ll want to keep in mind as you kick off the week. Instead of thinking, “Oh my God... it’s five whole days until Friday,” focus on all the ways you can make the most of the days ahead, and you’ll feel so much lighter.

Spend the morning writing a to-do list with all the necessaries, like work projects and errands, but go ahead and add a few fun things in between, like a coffee date with your partner or a jaunty walk with your dog. You could even set the tone with a cute little mantra, like “I’m going to be happy,” and recite it as your theme for the week. Sometimes manifesting positivity is as simple as that.

Just like the person on the card, who’s sitting happily amongst their golden cups, today could also be about gratitude. If you typically fixate on what you don’t have, the Nine of Cups reminds you to look around and notice what’s good. Maybe it’s your cute apartment, colorful ‘fit, the perfect milk-to-espresso ratio in your latte, or the fact you woke up feeling refreshed — even though you were out late all weekend. Don’t let these things go unnoticed.

For some, this card is also about remembering to look for joy and stability within, instead of waiting for it to come from others. If you’ve been on an emotional rollercoaster for the past few days, this is your cue to hop off.

Haven’t heard from your date since Saturday? Someone cut you off in traffic? Who cares! The Nine of Cups suggests you’ll be a calm, unshakable force today — someone who’s still in a good mood even if they get caught in a downpour.

If nothing else, this card is the perfect excuse to treat yourself. Whether you’re celebrating a win at work or a wish coming true, go ahead and pick up a present: to you, from you. It’ll serve as a reminder that Monday isn’t so bad, and it can also put you in the mindset to expect even better things to come your way.

