Becoming the very first state in the country to do so, California condemned "corrective" intersex surgery for children through a resolution passed by the California State Legislature on Wednesday. The resolution was first introduced to by Sen. Scott Wiener with support from the nonprofit organization known as interACT Advocates for Intersex Youth.

The bill, SCR110, denounces "corrective" intersex surgery as a procedure — but it does not outright ban it. In its resolution, proponents said that "corrective" surgery on intersex children is medically unnecessary, according to USA Today. This procedure, supporters of the resolution argued, could potentially traumatize the children who undergo it.

"It means for the very first time a U.S. legislative body has affirmatively recognized that intersex children deserve dignity and the right to make decisions about their own bodies — just like everyone else," head director of interACT Advocates for Intersex Youth, Kimberly Zieselman, told USA Today.

"We don't condone female genital mutilation, nor should we condone the medically unnecessary, deeply harmful interventions like clitoral reductions and sterilizations that constitute intersex genital mutilation," director of interACT Advocates for Intersex Youth, Alesdair Ittelson told USA Today. "This is an issue that transcends party lines because it is easy to understand the basic humanity of these vulnerable children."

More to come...