I’m currently the proud owner of a cute little digital bird named Bo — and all I had to do to get her was drink some water and stretch. She’s currently wearing an acorn-shaped hat and little red shoes because I went on a walk and she’s growing bigger every day because I’m remembering to wear sunscreen.

My bird lives in an app called Finch, which aims to make self-care routines a little more fun by gamifying your wellness to-do list. By taking good care of yourself, you also take care of your pet who grows and changes as you complete certain tasks, like if you practice deep breathing, journal, or do something that makes you happy. The more wellness habits you log in the app, the more your bird thrives.

If you’ve been meaning to add a few extra tasks to your daily routine — or even if you just want to get better at doing the basics — Finch might be the motivation you need. It has a five-star rating across Apple and Google Play and over 500,000 reviews, and it’s also getting a lot of love on TikTok.

People seem beholden to their digital bird, and as a result they’re more productive. After using the app for a week I already see what all the hype is about — and I’m equally obsessed. Here’s what it was like to give Finch a try.

Fast Facts

Price: Free to download/$9.99 for Finch Plus

5/5 What I like: Easy to use, very cute, you can add friends

What To Know About Finch

Finch is a wellness app that makes self-care simpler as it encourages you to do the basics like getting out of bed, drinking more water, and brushing your teeth, as well as whatever else you’d like to accomplish in a day, including finishing chores, reading a few pages in a book, or doing your 5-step skin care.

It mixes the satisfaction of checking things off a to-do list with the joy of watching a cute little creature grow up as a result. As you take care of yourself, your bird develops a personality, gets energy to go on adventures, and earns “rainbow coins” that you can use to buy clothes and items for their nest. They can also become friends with other birds by simply sending your IRL friends a code to connect them.

Beyond the daily checklist on the Home page, Finch offers quick wellness check-ins where you can log your mood, which in turn energizes your pet to go on adventures through “Finchie Forest.” Check the Insights section to see how your mood has changed over time.

The app also offers multiple deep breathing activities and stretch routines you can follow — including a set of moves you can do while lying down — and a reflection section where you can journal, rant, or practice gratitude. As a bonus it has soothing soundscapes to play in the background while you work or relax, timers to set as you meditate or focus, and a First Aid section.

If you’re feeling stressed, panicked, or upset, that’s where you’ll go to practice mindfulness activities like the 3-3-3 rule that helps you feel grounded as you notice three things you see, three things you hear, and three things you feel. Paying for Finch Plus unlocks over 100 more exercises, adds items to your shop, gives you access to extra journal prompts, and more.

Trying It Out

To get started on Finch all you have to do is choose an egg — I went with blue — and name your bird. I went with Bo because it sounded cute, and just like that I was emotionally attached. While some apps guilt you into coming back, this one feels like a fun game you want to keep playing, especially as you get to know your bird better.

On the first day I worked my way through the pre-loaded checklist of wellness habits that included tasks like drinking water and taking three deep breaths, and as I did each one Bo gained more coins and energy points — kind of like a character powering up in a video game. By the time I completed my checklist that night she used her energy to go on an adventure, and it was adorable.

When your bird gets back from their journey they always have discoveries to share. The other day Bo discovered bread while in the Finchie Forest and she was pretty happy about it. It’s all very cute — and in a weird way it does keep you motivated. I’ve found myself grabbing a glass of water or taking a stretch break at work just so I can report back to Bo, who reacts with fireworks and a celebration.

As you continue to use the app you’re also rewarded with coins that you can take to a store — the owner’s name is Mrs. Pickles, ha — where you get to pick out clothes and decor for your bird. I bought Bo an acorn-shaped hat, a dress, and shoes.

Throughout the past week Bo has gotten bigger and gained more personality, and I’ve caught myself adding more things to my self-care checklist just to keep her momentum going. More importantly, I’ve also decided this app is a nice place to keep track of all the little things I’d like to do for myself each day.

My list currently includes skin care, taking three deep breaths, doing one thing that makes me happy each day, taking those stretch breaks, going for a walk, drinking water, and reading in the evenings. I can’t wait to continue getting through my list and look forward to eventually being able to buy her a rug and send her on more Quests.

The Takeaway

Beyond being a proud mom to my little finch, I love that this app is so interactive and offers so many ways to boost your well-being. It makes me feel more accomplished, and I do seem to be practicing better self-care since I downloaded it. If you’re someone who would like to do more for yourself, but need a little nudge of motivation, I’d recommend giving it a try.