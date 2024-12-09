Can't Get Into Daily Pages? Try TikTok's "Junk Journaling" Trend Instead

Writing in a journal sounds amazing in theory. Imagine yourself with a pen in one head, a cup of tea in the other, and a beautiful notebook in front of you with dozens of blank pages just waiting to be filled. There are so many benefits of journal writing, too, like less stress and a sense of gratitude. But sitting down to actually put pen to paper is surprisingly difficult.

It could be why “junk journaling” has over 54 million posts on TikTok where creators are filling notebooks with anything and everything. A junk journal is essentially a modern-day scrapbook, but one that has no rules or sense of organization. People fill theirs with ticket stubs, food wrappers, pretty napkins, receipts, bookmarks, stamps — you name it, it can go in a junk journal.

According to Sarah Thompson, LPC, a licensed professional counselor and founder of SJT Therapy, one of the roadblocks with traditional journaling is that it often feels too serious. It demands introspection, she says, which you might not be in the mood for. It’s also a struggle for perfectionists who might feel like they have to write perfectly about worthwhile subjects. And for others, she says a quiet journal sesh can feel too boring or structured, which makes it a tough habit to sustain.

Junk journaling could be the perfect answer if you’ve always wanted to journal, save memories, or hash out ideas but tend to quickly give up after the first page. Here’s what to know.

Better Than Regular Journaling?

While regular journaling will always be there for you when you’re in the mood to write, you can think of junk journaling as a fun, slightly chaotic side quest into the world of diary-keeping. It’s more free-form and creative, and for many people, it’s also more relaxing.

“There’s no ‘wrong’ way to do it, which makes it less intimidating,” says Thompson. “Collecting and assembling scraps of your day can feel playful and spontaneous, offering a low-pressure way to capture memories.”

With junk journaling, you don’t have to think about what to write or spend time deeply processing your thoughts. You don’t have to worry about your handwriting or your ink smearing. “And it’s also less time-consuming than traditional journaling and can be tailored to fit your mood,” she says.

“It’s a wonderful way to revisit positive memories.”

The act of collecting items for your journal can be a grounding part of the experience, too. While many people hoard receipts, stickers, and ticket stubs without even trying, it’s fun to keep your eyes open for bits and bobs as you go about your day.

“It’s like a scavenger hunt that trains you to notice the small, meaningful details around you,” says Thompson. “This practice can create a sense of connection to the present moment similar to mindfulness, which is a major element of grounding techniques often used in therapy. Plus, the tactile nature of cutting, gluing, and arranging items can be deeply calming and centering."

As a bonus, once your journal is full to the brim it’s fun to flip through it and see everything in one place. “It’s a wonderful way to revisit positive memories, reinforcing a sense of gratitude and nostalgia,” she adds. “For those who find writing difficult, it offers an alternative way to process and document emotions or experiences.”

Junk Journal Ideas

Wondering what to put in your notebook? Creator @livebrave2 fills her junk journals with business cards, food wrappers, and even the stickers from her fruit. If she spots a paper menu at a cafe, she’ll take it home and highlight the meal she ordered. If she visits a bookstore, she’ll grab a business card and a bookmark — and it all goes in the journal.

In her comments, someone suggested including perfume sample cards to make your notebook smell nice. Another said they add all the little scraps of paper and notes that accumulate on their desk that they can’t bear to throw away. Anything can go in your notebook. Even though it might look like garbage to some, these items are a token of where you’ve been and what you’ve experienced.

You can get creative with your spread, like @blnde.e who expertly places items in her journal for a collage-type vibe, including one that focuses on a trip to Chipotle. Other junk journal enthusiasts glue or tape things into their books with abandon, while some do it to organize the chaos of their clutter.

In any case, the best approach is to not be too precious about it. Creator @harper__amanda says you don’t even need a fancy new journal to get started. A regular composition book will work just fine. Treat it like a catch-all for everything in your life, have fun collecting items, and you’ll be doing junk journaling right.

Source:

Sarah Thompson, LPC, licensed professional counselor, founder of SJT Therapy