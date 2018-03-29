It sounds like those initial retirement reports, courtesy of Selma Blair, have turned out to be true. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron Diaz has retired from acting. So, if you were looking forward to a future movie appearance from the actor, you may be out of luck.

Diaz, Blair, and Christina Applegate, who starred in the 2002 movie The Sweetest Thing, all sat down with EW for a reunion and they discussed how they hadn't gotten a chance to hang out in a while. When asked whether they've reunited since the movie filmed, Applegate replied with a concise "No!" She then went on to say that she does hang out with Blair from time to time.

They all then discussed why they hadn't hung out, which led to Diaz to say, "Maybe I should [hang out], you know, I mean, I’m down. I’m literally doing nothing." Applegate replied, "I’m literally doing nothing, too! I’m semi-retired, I haven’t worked for years. I’m a mom, that’s what we do. So I’m around, man." Her statement led Diaz to reveal the truth about her acting status, which might not come as good news to any of her fans out there. She said, "That’s so awesome. I’m totally down. I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies."

You heard it straight from Diaz herself, folks. She's really is done with acting, after all. (At least for now.) And it sounds like she's living her best life by planning to meet up with her former co-stars.

In case you missed it, it was previously reported that Diaz had retired from acting after Blair let it slip at a Vanity Fair pre-party in early March, per the Daily Mail. The actor said that she expressed interest in a sequel to The Sweetest Thing, but that her co-star had retired so the film was unlikely to happen. Blair told the publication, "I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.”

She went on to say that Diaz isn't exactly interested in the movie business anymore, as she's in a really good place in her life right now. The Legally Blonde star said, "I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy."

Yet, Blair changed her tune shortly after her comments. She clarified on Twitter that the Annie star was not retiring and joked that she was done being her friend's spokesperson:

While Blair said that she was only making a joke about the whole situation, it looks like it really did ring true, regardless of what she actually meant. Diaz's last appearance on the big screen was in 2014's Annie and she doesn't have any upcoming projects listed on her IMDb page. That may be because the actor tired of how busy she was making so many film projects year after year. During a Goop Wellness Summit in June 2017, Diaz revealed that she was done with the hustle and bustle of the movie industry, per E! News. She said, "I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to." The actor continued, "I felt the need to make myself whole."

It sounds as though she's doing just that with her retirement. But it's not like she hasn't been doing anything the past couple of years. One of her most recent ventures was her 2016 book, The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she wrote the science-backed book in order to help women embrace the aging process.

By all of her accounts, from her statements at the Goop summit to her more recent ones in EW, it seems like Diaz has been very happy during her acting retirement, which is, of course, the most important thing.