They're both incredibly famous and have been for several decades. Somehow, though, they've long-managed to be one of the most low-key couples in Hollywood. That's why it's so surprising that Cameron Diaz recently opened up about husband Benji Madden during a rare interview moment with InStyle. It's been quite some time since she sat down with any major outlet to chat at length at all, but the sweet things she had to say about her partner makes the whole thing well-worth the wait.

Rumors about Madden and Diaz dating first started swirling in May 2014. The Good Charlotte rocker reportedly proposed to the actor right before Christmas of that year, and by January 2015, word spread that the pair had already gotten hitched. It was pretty much like, *the* definition of a whirlwind romance — well, until Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson came along, at least.

Diaz recently spoke to InStyle about what the future holds for her, and revealed that, for now, one of the things she's focused on is building "better, stronger friendships" with the important people in her life — Madden included. "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she told the publication. "My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner."

The actor then went on to get real about what being husband and wife is really like for her, and explained,

Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time. I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bullsh*t. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him."

Since they wed more than four years ago, it seems as if Diaz has slowly but surely gotten more and more comfortable in discussing her marriage with the media. While speaking to Andy Cohen in April 2016 on his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy (as reported by E! News), she told the host that she definitely thought Madden was "hot" after they first crossed paths, and it didn't take long after that before she realized he was the one.

"It was one of those things where everyone tells you, 'You just know when you know,'" she explained to Cohen. "I was like, 'What does that mean? Oh, I get it. You just know when you know. Like you're my husband.'"

She also revealed that after getting married, "Nothing matters now that I have my husband." Diaz confessed to Cohen, "You realize like, 'Oh this is like the real thing is. This is what real love is. This is what real commitment and devotion is. This is the person you build your life with.'"

That interview on Radio Andy was more than 3 years ago, and Diaz truly seemed over-the-moon. She still seems over-the-moon now, based on her recent chat with InStyle — perhaps maybe even more than ever.