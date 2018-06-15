After rumors swirled on Monday and the internet practically exploded, it's official: Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande confirmed their engagement on Friday, June 15 with a sweet, yet slightly cryptic post from the Saturday Night Live star. The pair first went public with their relationship in May, and have been all over each other's Instagram feeds ever since — from cloud emojis to Harry Potter costumes. (When the engagement rumors first broke, Bustle reached out to Grande and Davidson's reps, but did not hear back.)

So, how did they do it? How did they finally respond to all the rumors and theories surrounding their relationship? A black-and-white photo that appears to show the two sitting together, with their hands on top of one another's. Oh, and there's a major detail that's important: the diamond ring on Grande's finger (which has made a few noticeable cameos recently during her on-stage performances and Instagram Stories).

In the caption, Davidson wrote:

"u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that"

Of course, he didn't go the typical "We're officially engaged" or "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend" route that most newly engaged couples go in their social media captions. Still, that doesn't make it any less sweet — it's just a bit more indirect.

As has become customary with the couple, Grande commented on Davidson's engagement announcement photo within minutes. She wrote, "so much better" with a heart and what looks like a close-up of a cloud. (The two of them are very into cloud emojis, and even supposedly have matching cloud tattoos.)

While the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer has yet to post an official announcement of her own, it's likely only a matter of time, since she hasn't been the least bit shy about sharing updates about her new love with all of her loyal Arianators. In case you needed proof of their support, the comments section of Davidson's post was flooded with enthusiastic responses, ranging from "SO CUTE IM CRYING" to "Im so so sooo happyyyyyy for u both."

Even though she hasn't shared a similarly obvious photo with the proposal news, she's emphasized her happiness on Twitter on more than one occasion recently. As her frequent cloud emoji use suggests, she really is on cloud nine — and it doesn't hurt that she currently has three hit songs on the iTunes charts at the same time, all within the top 10 slots. ("Bed" with Nicki Minaj, "Dance To This" with Troye Sivan, and "No Tears Left To Cry," in case you were curious.)

Just a day before Davidson's post, Grande tweeted, "i cant believe my life rn tbh if i’m dreaming pls knock me the f*ck back out." And on Monday (aka the day the engagement rumors first began), a fan pointed out that Davidson would be marrying Grande's fans as well, to which she jokingly replied, "HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED."

Now that the news is finally out in the open, Grande and Davidson can go about their days without everyone analyzing their every move — like their recent trip to Disneyland together, or what she may or may not have on her finger. Actually, wait a minute, that'll probably keep happening anyway. At least until they spill any more details on some sort of wedding date.

At this point, it's unclear when these two will be tying the knot. But if their seemingly speedy engagement is any indication, Grande and Davidson like to keep fans on their toes, so you may want to brace yourself for anything. And regardless, the reaction to the engagement suggests fans are just happy to be along for the ride.