Red carpets are usually ritzy affairs, where celebs walk down them wearing designer duds, couture-like creations, and million dollar jewels. But one artist in particular decided to scrap that idea, where Camila Cabello wore holiday butt flap pajamas on the red carpet, leaving her high fashion dresses at home.

Cabello was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Wednesday night, where she was set to perform on stage for the concert. As artists walked the red carpet in slinky red dresses and flowing jumpsuits, Cabello rolled up with comfort in mind. She rocked a holiday onesie from Walmart (carries sizes XS-3X), which was bright red and Elf themed. Made out of fluffy fleece, it featured ribbed knit cuffs on the sleeves and legs to keep in all of the toasty warmth. Covered in gumdrops, narwhals, the Elf logo, and speech bubbles that say, "Thanks Mr. Narwhal," it's a great piece to both get into the festive spirit and rep your favorite holiday movie.

But while it's a quirky pick, the pièce de résistance is found in the back of the outfit. The onesie pajama features a butt flap complete with buttons, where there is an applique of Buddy the Elf's face and an embroidered raccoon, followed with the phrase, "Does someone need a hug?"

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can still get the onesie at Walmart, where it is now $16 and comes in sizes XS-3X, though the jammies seem to be selling fast after their red carpet appearance.

While these are the perfect pajamas to cozy up in while drinking hot cocoa and watching holiday movies, Cabello dressed hers up to be fit for a night out on the town. She paired her fleece onesie with silver sequined high heel booties, bringing a metallic touch to the outfit. She also wrapped a scarf around her neck, cinching in that winter-ready vibe.

While performing on stage, Cabello slipped out of the fleece number and changed into something a little more glamorous, opting for an all-black outfit complete with a silk puff-sleeve blouse and high waist sequin pants. While the Buddy the Elf onesie was fabulous, the all-black ensemble did command a little more stage presence.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you want to channel your inner Cabello and get holiday onesies of your own, below are some stores that carry a wide range of sizes.

