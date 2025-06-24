Camila Cabello Went From A Lacy Coquette Nightgown To A Sleek LBD

Camila Cabello can pull off just about anything. With the drop of her album C,XOXO last year, she appeared to leave behind any residual Fifth Harmony-era, bubblegum pop aesthetics in favor of an edgier, party-girl vibe. But that doesn’t mean she’s abandoned girly-girl fashion all together.

The singer recently wore a hyper-feminine ‘fit that took notes from the “dollcore” trend, just days after stepping out in a sleek all-black look. We knew she had the range vocally, but it turns out, she also has it in her personal style.

Camila’s Coquette Nightgown

Cabello is feeling the “June Gloom,” referencing her hit song in the caption of a June 23 Instagram post. There’s no better way to deal with the summer time dumps than hopping into a glamorous nightgown — and that’s exactly what the singer did.

Cabello’s angelic white nightie featured a lace collar that tied into a bow at her neck, and a matching lace border along the hem. The puff sleeves added a trendy, “dollcore” detail.

Camila’s Sleek LBD

What’s the opposite of wearing a white, lacy nightgown in bed? Probably strutting down the street in boots and a sexy LBD. On June 19, Cabello turned a look that was much more in line with her C,XOXO era, wearing a black mini while out and about in Los Angeles.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The singer’s scoop-neck minidress flared slightly at the hips, and hit mid-thigh. She paired it with tall, black leather boots with a small heel, and a black purse with silver hardware. Ever the pop star, she also wore a pair of simple black shades.