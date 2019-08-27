There’s one thing you should always remember about witnessing a red carpet: expect show-stopping fashion. At the 2019 VMAs, Camila Cabello wore a three-piece goddess-inspired dress and it could not have you more shook. If there’s ever a time to wear an outfit so fire, the VMAs red carpet is certainly the best place to flex.

Cabello tends to surprise you every time you see her because she’s got such a versatile sense of fashion. The “Havana” singer came to this red carpet serving up a helping of Greek goddess looks wearing a three-piece dress ensemble. The flowing fit encompassed a halter top, a mini skirt, and an attached flowing train. Wearing her satin look confidently, the singer also paired the fit with a set of strappy white open-toed high heels to match her enchanting look.

Cabello's makeup was simple, but just as as stunning as her outfit. Wearing a natural smoky eye look with full lashes, eyeliner, and a nude lip, Cabello rocked a natural glam face, balancing out the softness in her extravagant goddess fit. The singer tapped into her "Señorita" music video persona and wore her natural curly hair out with enough teasing to make the long locks look '80s-inspired. Altogether, Cabello legit looks like she stepped out of a Disney movie.

If you ever need inspiration on how to do a subtle slay at an event, take notes from Cabello's effortless outfit.

Shutterstock

The performer is up for four different VMA nominations this year, including Cinematography, Art Direction, Collaboration, and Choreography for "Señorita," the song she sings with Shawn Mendes.

Whether or not Cabello is victorious in her noms, she's ready to come to kill with her outfits regardless.

At last year's VMAs, Cabello hit the carpet dressed like a '90s tie-dye princess while wearing a navy blue and white Oscar de la Renta gown. The fluffy hi-low dress still showed off her dance legs and a pair of silver heels to complete VMA-winning fit. All Cabello needs is a small crown to top this fairytale off.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One thing Cabello admits to is that her style changes all the time. In a 2017 interview with People, she revealed that her sense of fashion transforms right along with her own personal growth.

"I think my style has evolved because I’ve evolved as a person,” Cabello said. “I’m always growing and recreating myself, and because style is an expression of how you feel, my style has changed like I have. I’m more comfortable in my own skin now and I don’t feel like I have to do as much to feel good. I could wear jeans and a T-shirt with no makeup and feel just as good as when I’ve been in hair and makeup for two hours and wearing a fancy dress."

The fact of the matter is that Camilla Cabello doesn't feel like she needs to try too hard to feel beautiful, and with that kind of mindset, she offers a whole new meaning to the definition of self love.