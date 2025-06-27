Hailey Bieber Matched Her Thong Bikini To Her Rhode Glazing Mist Like A Pro

Hailey Bieber is a woman of many skills. She’s a mega entrepreneur who sold her skincare brand, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty for a billion dollars, she has makeup hacks galore, she can open beer bottles with her teeth, and she can make a mean Erewhon smoothie, among others. But the OG talent that made her famous was modeling.

Proving that once a model, always a model, Bieber went back to her roots on Thursday, June 26, to promote her brand’s latest innovation. Starring in the campaign for Rhode’s new Glazing Mist, you better believe she brought her posing A-game.

Hailey’s Teeny Bikini

Since Bieber launched Rhode in 2022, she’s been routinely starring in its campaigns. After all, no one can sell her wares better than her. To launch the Glazing Mist, Bieber continued her successful marketing tactics.

In the campaign, photographed by the sea, Bieber posed beside a giant Glazing Mist bottle — one that towered over her. Naturally, she used it as a prop, leaning against it, pushing it up like it was the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and riding it like a surfboard. While the poses were utterly fun, it was her ’fit I zoomed in on.

To match the bottle, she wore an oat-colored bikini set with a bralette-esque top and booty-forward thong bottoms.

The Glazing Mist

The real star of the campaign, however, was the Glazing Mist. For $30 a bottle, the mist promises to hydrate and refresh for a “next-level glowy finish,” like the one Bieber herself is known for. The formula is also infused with “purifying benefits, helping skin feel more balanced and clarified over time.”

She Loves A Long-Sleeved Cover-Up

Though she kept the rest of her outfit pantsless, she did add an unexpected cover-up. While most beachgoers tend to opt for sheer dresses, caftans, and tie-up sarongs, Bieber’s choice was a long-sleeved Henley, much more commonly worn as lounge- or sleepwear.

It’s not the first time Bieber wore a surprising bikini topper. Early this month, Bieber shared a bikini photo dump on Instagram, all featuring a similar cover-up style. She paired long-sleeved boleros à la early aughts, wrap-tops, and straight-up hoodies with cheeky bottoms.

Though long sleeves at the beach seems a bit hot, temperature-wise, especially for her choice of locale, it is chic and unique. We’ll just have to see if it becomes a full-blown trend. With Bieber leading the charge, it just might.