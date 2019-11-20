Important update for Riverdale fans: Camila Mendes got a new dog. The Riverdale actor and newly-minted pet parent shared a clip of her brand new Maltipoo named Truffle on Instagram on Nov. 19. Mendes got the brown miniature pup from the Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles-based animal rescue organization devoted to the rescue and rehabilitation of dogs, as per its website. In her Instagram caption, Mendes wrote, “this is truffle. she’s a maltipoo rescue. and i am officially a dog mom. big shoutout to @thelabellefoundation for bringing this angel into my life.”

In Mendes’ clip, Truffle nibbles on Mendes’ fingers while in the grass as the sun grazes down on her brown fur. As a Maltipoo, Truffle is a cross between a Maltese and Poodle. Maltipoos often remain fairly miniature in size, and can range between five and 20 pounds, as per DogTime.com.

On her Instagram Story, Mendes shared another photo of Truffle as she’s curled up in a cozy dog bed and tagged her Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart. She wrote, “@lilireinhart you’re next.” Reinhart then responded to Mendes in her own Instagram Story and wrote, “I need to take care of myself before I get a small angel pup!”

This isn’t the first time Mendes has captivated fans with her dog content. Back in August 2018, Mendes’ family got a brown puppy named Zix, a German Shepherd Coonhound mix. The actor shared brief clips of Zix on her Instagram Story and wrote at the time, “meet Zix, the new family pup” and concluded with a heart emoji. This essentially makes Zix and Truffle siblings, right?

Lili Reinhart/Instagram Story

Zix wouldn’t be Truffle’s only dog pal. Mendes and Reinhart's Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch adopted her own pup from the same foundation back in October. On Instagram on Oct. 26, Petsch shared a series of photos with the blonde pup named Olive. “Everyone welcome Olive to the family!” she wrote. “I’ve always stood behind adopting dogs and I’m so beyond thrilled to have found @thelabellefoundation who do incredible work fostering little abandoned babies and finding them homes like this baby girl.”

Between Truffle and Olive, the Riverdale set just got a lot cuter.