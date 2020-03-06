This article contains spoilers for Season 16, Episode 16 of Grey's Anatomy. After months of speculation, the mystery of Alex Karev's abrupt exit from Grey Sloan Memorial has finally been solved, and the cast and crew are slowly reacting to his final storyline. The morning after his final episode aired on March 5, Camilla Luddington reacted to Alex's Grey's Anatomy exit with a tweet focusing on her own, fan-favorite character.

Despite the fact that Luddington's character, Jo Wilson, thought that her husband was visiting his mother in Iowa, the most recent episode of the medical drama, "Leave the Light On," revealed that Alex (Justin Chambers) was actually living in Kansas with Izzy Stevens (Katharine Heigl) and their two (surprise) children. The controversial ending left Grey's fans torn between remembering Izzy and their loyalty to Jo, but Luddington shared her feelings on the way Alex's storyline wrapped up with a short and to the point message on Friday.

"Jo’s my hero too," the actor wrote on Twitter, along with a red heart emoji. The tweet is a reference to Jo's reaction to the news that her husband had left her for a new family, by keeping her head up and carrying on with her job. "You're my hero," Link (Chris Carmack) told her near the end of the episode, to which Jo replied, "Mine too."

More to come ...