Spoilers ahead for Grey's Anatomy Season 16. "There's really no good way to say goodbye." These are the final words Meredith spoke in Alex Karev's farewell Grey's Anatomy episode, but they just as easily could have been ABC's modest defense to fans. As it turns out, Alex is living "on a freakin' farm in nowhere Kansas" (his words) with — wait for it — Izzie Stevens and — wait for it again — their 5-year-old twins Eli and Alexis. The only thing that softened the utter shock of this wild scenario: Fans predicted Alex and Izzie had reunited before March 5's "Leave a Light On" aired. Apparently some theories are just wild enough to be true.

Aside from the fact that Alex had ghosted his friends and left his wife Jo, maybe the worst part of the whole thing is how he went about breaking the news. The episode began with Meredith, Jo, and Bailey all receiving letters from Karev with Baldwin City, KS listed as his return address city. (Baldwin City's population is just over 4,600, by the way.) "The last thing on earth I want to do is hurt you," he wrote to all the women. "I'm leaving. I already left, actually. I'm gone."

As Alex acknowledged to Meredith (whose envelope listed "Evil Spawn" as the sender) he "deserves to be called an ass." But, as he self-deprecatingly justified: "You know me, any way to take the easy way out."

The thing about his cop-out excuse is that it may have been true of the "Evil Spawn" Karev of early seasons. The 2019 Karev that took over and began turning around an entire hospital? Not so much. This may have been one of the biggest character regressions of Grey's' 16-season history, but Karev nevertheless tried to lay out his case for defection in his letters back to Seattle.

The episode only showed Alex (and actor Justin Chambers) in nostalgic flashback clips from his 16 seasons on the Shonda Rhimes-created medical drama. He did, however, narrate in voiceover what he'd written in his letters. Here's what Alex said.

How He And Izzie Reconnected

"I swear it's not about work or you or Jo," he claimed to Meredith. "It's about me. I left, and I'm with Izzie." But how did they even get back in touch? Well, Alex explained that when he'd asked several Grey Sloan alumni — including Callie, Arizona, April, Addison, and, yes, even Cristina — to write character testimonials for Meredith's medical board hearing, he'd also reached out to Izzie. (As it happens, this Chamber's final new Grey's appearance after abruptly exiting the series on Jan. 10.)

More to come...