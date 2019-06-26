Both Denise Richards and Camille Grammer's homes were victim to the Woosley wildfires. After a few episodes with the other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in France, fans for to see how they were doing back home after such a tough ordeal. Based on what we got to see in the episode, Camille and Denise's reactions to the Woolsey fires could not be more different, for better or worse.

To be fair, everyone copes with stress differently and it was an episode with edited footage. It was impossible to show every single thing that the women said post-wildfire. And, yes their homes were left in different conditions, with Camille's suffering from significantly more damage. But at the end of the day, they both have the means to rebound from the situation, which makes them very lucky overall. Nevertheless, the episode presented two very different attitudes.

At one point in the episode, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave remarked, "Denise is as cool as a cucumber no matter what the situation is." Very true. Denise has been beyond chill and levelheaded all season long, even when her house was on fire and she had to buy new belongings.

Denise and Camille met up with Teddi, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne for dinner and their different outlooks were very apparent.

It's All About Luck

All in all, the rookie Housewife kept it positive. When Denise walked in, Erika asked if she was OK and Denise told her, "Yeah, I am. It was a crazy thing, but it's all good."

In contrast, the OG said, "It is surreal. It's overwhelming. I don't even know where to begin. We were evacuated from our house." It is very understandable for anyone to be overwhelmed in that same situation. It is just interesting to see the differences within the same conversation.

Then, Camille went on a tangent about her misfortune. She shared with the group, "My daughter is getting all antsy with me. She was like 'I'm bored.' On top of that, my business manager, she's out of the country for two weeks. I swear I'm cursed. Life just happens the way it happens. My luck just sucks." Yeah, it's a real bummer when your business manager is out of town... as if wireless internet isn't a thing and Camille can't contact her.

It Tested Their Marriages

Both Denise and Camille are newlyweds. Ultimately, Denise viewed the fire as something that strengthened her marriage with Aaron Phypers, remarking, "I'm going to say this and Camille might say the same thing. My marriage in the past couple months has really been put through a lot of f*cking tests."

Camille couldn't see making it through a hardship as a good thing. In response, she said, "Oh my god! What a rough start! I mean we are being tested. Talk about being frustrated." Yes, there's no doubt that this whole situation is frustrating, but it might help to incorporate that Denise Richards-style optimism. Just saying.

It Was All About The Clothes

Later on, Camille told the group a cringe-worthy story about how her husband David C. Meyer was upset that they lost their ski equipment. She shared, "David was saying to me, 'You know what, we lost our boots and our skis.'" At least Camille said, "I was so disgusted at that point. I didn't want to get boots."

But then, the story took an embarrassing turn. Camille told them, "There's a consignment store across the street. I needed a coat, so I found a nice little Burberry. It's like thirty years old probably. It's freaking dusty, for God's sake." Yes, she was actually upset about this. She bought a vintage designer coat. Of course, it wasn't in mint condition. Instead, she should have imagined all the people who struggled to replace their belongings at that time.

Denise tried her best to hold in laughter. Meanwhile, everyone else sat there with stunned looks on their faces.

It's All About Perspective

Denise concluded, "She and I are very lucky and fortunate that we are in a position where we have the financial means where we are able to rebuild." Very true. Instead of echoing those sentiments, Camille remarked, "I'm not sure that Denise fully understands. She's very lucky that her rented house did not get burned down." Not a good look. At all.

Viewers only got to see a portion of the conversations and for all we know, Camille made thirty-three comments that were enlightened and grateful. However, those did not make it into the episode. Instead, we we witnessed two very different perspectives on this situation.