Every past and present cast member from any of the Real Housewives franchises has one thing in common — they'll (probably) always be welcomed back into the fold with open arms. Of course, those that have behaved badly or irrationally may not be the first choice, but the nice ones? The ones who have learned their lessons? Andy Cohen would love to have them. That's why it's nice to see Camille Grammer Meyer on RHOBH Season 9. She's had a complicated year, and she's trying to find happiness wherever she can.

Any fan of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills can attest that Camille was not a fan favorite in the first season of the franchise — personally, I can still hear Kyle Richards say, "You're such a f*cking liar, Camille," in my brain, all the time. It's one of the most iconic moments in Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills history, besides Camille's inviting medium Allison DuBois over for a dinner party and having her wreak havoc on the dinner's attendees. But after a divorce and a few hard years, Camille seems to be very much back in the fold over at Bravo.

Things are good on the love front in her life — she married attorney David C. Meyer in October 2018 in a lovely Hawaiian ceremony. “This is my next chapter. I love the way he loves me,” Camille told People. “It means so much to me. And I know we will honor our commitment to each other for the rest of our lives.” And yes — her cast members and friends from Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills were in attendance — Kyle was even a bridesmaid — so, uh, there's a chance that the cameras might have been there, too. You never know with this crew.

But it hasn't been all sunshine and roses for Camille. In late 2018, Camille lost her home in the Woolsey fires in Malibu, California, with her posting photos of what was left of her burned-out home. Camille, David, and her children were fine, but the house did not fare as well.

In another Instagram post, Camille thanked the firefighters for doing what they could to save what they could of her memories. "The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home," she wrote. "I'm grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe." She is currently, according to her Instagram, living in a trailer while rebuilding. Per to the New York Times, almost 7000 homes were lost in the overwhelming blazes in late 2018.

For now, it seems like Camille is seeing things on the bright side — according to her social media, she's working hard to raise money and awareness for cancer research (she is a survivor herself) while taking care of her two children and enjoying her new marriage. Camille may have lost her home, but the spunky spirit we fell in love with on Season 1 of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills is still there. 2019 is looking way, way up.