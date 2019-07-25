Bustle

Can Anxiety Cause Stomach Problems? 9 Ways It Can Impact Your Gut, According To Experts

By Jordan Bissell
When you have anxiety, you probably have to deal with mental symptoms of the issue like excessive worrying or insomnia. But what you might not realize is that there is a pretty strong connection between anxiety and your gut health, so if your mental health isn't at its best, your body might be experiencing some not-so-great physical symptoms too, according to experts.

"Much of how we feel, including mood, anxiety, depression, and even satiety is controlled from the gut versus the brain," Amanda Archibald, RD, a registered dietician who specializes in nutrition biochemistry and founder of The Genomic Kitchen, tells Bustle. "The role of the gut in mental health can be tracked to bacteria in our gut, often referred to as the microbiome," she says. These bacteria perform a variety of essential roles that include nutrient production, but can also play a role in your mental health, so fueling yourself with delicious nutrient-dense foods can potentially boost your mood.

If you're experiencing anxiety-related gut issues, reaching out to a mental health professional to address what's happening in your mind is important. But adding some delicious foods into your meals can also help your stomach feel better. Fermented foods such as yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha, are beneficial for your gut bacteria, Archibald says. Fiber-rich foods like bananas, garlic, and artichokes can also support your gut health.

Here are some surprising ways that anxiety can manifest in your gut, according to experts.